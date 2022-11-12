2022 Holiday Fashion Campaigns That Offer Plenty of Style Inspiration

Not that you need to be reminded, but the holiday season here is marked first by all the spooky Halloween decorations outside your neighbors’ house, then by the influx of emails of your 2022 holiday fashion campaigns from your favorite brands. (Bella Hadids colorful advertisements for Swarovski really brought the message of joy and celebration to life.) Meanwhile, luxury brands like Tiffany & Co. and Prada along with top retailers like Neiman Marcus want to once again bring you their coveted gift selections for the season. , if you still need to buy a gift or two.

You can keep up to date with all the upcoming holiday campaigns, which will not only provide you with gift inspiration, but also plenty of outfit ideas. For Hailey Bieber fans, trying to recreate her silky black dress moment from the Tiffany & Co. commercials at an upcoming party while wearing pieces from the luxury jewelry brand is sure to help get the fancy vibes going. Alternatively, if you’re just looking for an item to buy for the season, either for yourself or a friend, you can’t go wrong snatching something up. Neiman Marcus Novelty Gifts listing. (For starters, may I suggest Francis Kurkdjian Houses Baccarat Rouge perfume or Monica Rich Kosanart deco diamond necklace?)

Below are the brands and retailers that will meet all your shopping and dressing needs in the months to come.

Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol

Mario Sorrenti

Hailey Bieber stars in Tiffany Co. x Andy Warhol holiday campaign and film in a privileged moment for the luxury jewelry brand. This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and strengthen his bond with Tiffany & Co. by drawing inspiration from the iconic greeting cards he created for our customers in the 1950s and 60s,” said Alexandre Arnault, vice-president. Executive Chairman, Product and Communications. , in a report. The limited-edition collection will include everything from dinnerware and ornaments to greeting cards and playing cards that feature whimsical and festive Warhol designs. You can buy the parts in stores or on tiffany.com.

Swarovski

Swarovski

Dive head first into Swarovskis vibrant word for the holidays. The jewelry brand tapped Bella Hadid to star in its seasonal campaign, where fans get to see the dazzling and elaborate pieces the brand has to offer this month. If you’re still on the hunt for a gift, check out Swarovski’s festive crystal green. Gem Necklace or golden Constellation Rings as well as more shimmering pieces.

Prada

david sims

Prada’s holiday campaign centers on the joy of buying and receiving a gift from home. After all, there’s no better feeling than unwrapping your present only to find yourself face to face with a pristine white box emblazoned with the house’s logo. As for what to wear in said box, browse the website for ideas.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign, dubbed Make the Moment, is all about party, community and meaningful celebration. Our Make the Moment campaign is an extension of our brand idea, Live Your Luxury, says Darren Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer at Neiman Marcus. He takes the freedom and boldness of an individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable and traditional moments are created. This message was clearly conveyed in the imagery, where models with beaming smiles posed in luxury clothes and accessories, and illustrated across annual retailers. Novelty gifts launch.

Coach

Anton Gottlob

Whatever Jennifer Lopez has in her closet, you’ll want to add to yours. The multi-hyphenated stars in Coaches’ holiday campaign titled Feel the Wonder (alongside Not good actor Zoey Deutch and South Korean actor Chan-young Yoon) while carrying the brand’s latest Tabby shoulder bag. The advertisements’ message centers around the wonder of your inner childhood around the holiday season, while spotlighting the house’s Winter 2022 collection, which you can shop now.

miu miu

Tyrone Lebon

The Miu Miu Private Wishes campaign focuses on apparel and accessories, as the images are used to display the brand’s latest products. According to a press release, the ads will appeal to your personal fantasies. So whether you dream of wearing that feathery look to a New Years party or carrying the bag for drinks with your friends, you can fulfill that fantasy simply by shopping your favorite pieces on miumiu.com.