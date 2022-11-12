Shakira stuns in nude dress covered in diamonds after Gerard Pique split

SHAKIRA looks like a real gem in a nude dress covered in diamonds.

The Colombian singer, 45, posed for Burberrys The Night Before campaign, following her June split from footballer Gerard Pique, 35.

They had been together for 12 years and share two sons, but she remains optimistic about the future.

Earlier this week, Shakia and Gerard confirmed they signed a custody agreement that will save them from fighting in court.

The Colombian pop star will move to Florida with his sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early in the new year after reaching an agreement with the recently retired footballer.

Pique broke down in tears at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Saturday during an emotional farewell speech after retiring from football.

The couple released a statement – signed Shakira and Gerard – yesterday afternoon following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours of the morning.

We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court in a simple formal procedure,” they said.

Our only goal is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we hope that their privacy will be respected.

We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the privacy they need in a safe and quiet environment.

Shakira’s wish to move to the town where she lived and where part of her family is based was reportedly the main sticking point in the couple’s previous failure to find an out-of-court settlement.

The summit meeting ended with an agreement lifting the main stumbling block in the couples’ ongoing attempts to reach an amicable settlement.

The talks took place on Monday afternoon at their former family home in Esplugues de Llobregat, on the outskirts of Barcelona.

It didn’t end until the early hours of Tuesday morning according to local press.

The couple announced they split in May following unconfirmed allegations Pique was cheating on his longtime partner with a younger woman.

Shakiras split from Pique after an 11-year relationship became the soap opera of the summer in Spain and elsewhere as their chosen careers took precedence over grim reports about their private lives.

On Saturday, Pique was filmed kissing and cuddling his new girlfriend Clara Chia in the stands at Barcelona’s stadium after his emotional farewell tribute.

The couple hugged and pursed their lips as they chatted with friends.

Shakira appeared to hit out at her ex in a new song she released last month called Monotonia with references to the narcissism and cold-as-Christmas attitude of a man she breaks up with.