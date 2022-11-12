People barely realize why shirt buttons are on different sides for men and women





SOME of us may never have realized that shirts button on different sides depending on who wore them, let alone why. Gabrielle Jones is a vintage clothing connoisseur and has shared some surprising reasons why women’s and men’s clothing looks different from each other. 4 Gabrielle Jones explained why men’s and women’s shirts button up differently Credit: Instagram/gabis_vintage Zors, an online shopping platform, shared a Instagram reel from Gabrielle explaining the interesting question. Did you know that men’s and women’s shirts button on opposite sides? Gabrielle asked first as she quickly showed examples of herself wearing both types of styles. First, she talked about women’s shirts as she showed herself buttoning up a pink blouse. Indeed, when buttons were invented in the 13th century, only wealthy women could afford them, she said. Explaining that these women did not dress themselves, she added: It was easier for their right-handed servants to button their mistresses on the left side. After sharing this upper-class reasoning, Gabrielle explained why men’s shirts are then on the opposite side. As she buttoned a white men’s shirt, she shouted: Men, on the other hand, traditionally button on the right in order to have easier access to weapons. She admitted it was true for the shirts and coats. Gabrielle explained that the placement of the buttons and the openings allowed men to quickly reach their jackets with their right hand, for firearms, especially if they were in the military. So I just have one question, why is it still common? she asked, showing herself wearing men’s and women’s shirts and jackets. I always assumed [it was] because women were smart enough to button their shirts inside out, one person commented. Others have wondered why clothes are still constructed like this today. Why do we even kind [clothes] In any event? Great point! someone wrote. One woman joked: Yes! Why?!? I want to reach my weapons more easily :))) But a left-handed woman pleaded: Keep it common. That’s about the only thing this left-handed girl has going for me. 4 Gabrielle showed how to button a woman’s shirt Credit: Instagram/gabis_vintage 4 She also showed how to tie a man’s shirt Credit: Instagram/gabis_vintage 4 Gabrielle’s big question is why clothes are still made this way Credit: Instagram/gabis_vintage

