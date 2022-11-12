Fashion giant Shein sued for stealing weed-brand cookie sweatshirt design

The story is now so mundane that it’s become a fashion cliché: whether it’s an independent designer with an Etsy shop or an iconic brand that employs a vast team of creatives, at some point given, a link to an item for sale on Shein is shared in an email or DM or text. Hey, a confused colleague or client’s message might read. Isn’t that your design?

Cookies SF, a popular clothing brand launched in 2011 by the co-founder of billion dollars American cannabis brand Cookiesfiled a lawsuit against Shein on Nov. 2 that accuses the Chinese fast fashion juggernaut, the retailer generated $15.7 billion in 2021 of trademark infringement and counterfeiting. This is a sweatshirt that was at one point offered for sale on the Sheins website which Cookies SF claims accurately replicates its trademark Cookies Mark: the distinctive looping logo that appears on Almost all of his clothing.

Co-founder of Cookies Gilbert Milam Jr.better known by his rapper nickname Berner, was unavailable for comment.

Cookies SF is just the latest in a long line of furious companies to accuse Shein of scamming, manufacturing and selling their brainchild with astonishing speed, but an accusation of infringement goes beyond an accusation of trademark infringement or intellectual property theft: while trademark infringement and counterfeit describe unauthorized use, counterfeit is defined as fake Mark which is identical or practically indistinguishable from a trademark.

In other words, trademark infringement may be unintentional, but infringement is inherently misleading. Streetwear brand Stssy also sued Shein for infringement in March.

According to the wall street journalsince 2020, shein has been named as a defendant in more than 50 US federal lawsuits accusing the company of trademark infringement or copyright infringement. High-profile plaintiffs include Levi Strauss and Ralph Lauren, with the latter accusing Shein of selling items bearing a logo that resembled confusingly similar to his trademark as a classic polo player; lesser-known creations such as Bailey Meadowwho accused the retailer of copying her handmade crochet designs, claims they were also scammed.

I expected to find only one of my designs copied, by Shein, said Prado Dizzy Last year. When I saw the whole collection and started to recognize each piece, knowing where they came from, I was shocked and didn’t feel like it was real. I was just in shock.

Freelance artist Maggie Stephenson sued Shein this summer for 100 million dollars on an allegedly stolen design. Stephenson was unavailable for comment.

Whether you own a small business or a billion-dollar brand, Shein’s sophisticated trending algorithm can find and target any design online that customers are likely to respond to, analysts say.

Many disputes between the designers and Shein have been settled for undisclosed amountsand not a single infringement case against Shein has ever gone to court.

Our client will take this case to court and force Shein to face a jury for the first time, and there’s no amount that can change that, attorney Jeff Gluck, a well-known attorney representing a series of streetwear brands which now includes Cookies SF, told The Daily Beast. The brand is seeking to enforce its rights to the fullest extent possible, including but not limited to maximum damages for alleged intentional infringement, Gluck said.

Shein’s notorious and well-documented business model depends on willful violations of the rights and interests of independent artists and designers, the Cookies SF lawsuit states.

Shein takes all counterfeiting allegations seriously, the retailer told The Daily Beast in a statement. It is not our intention to infringe anyone’s valid intellectual property and it is not our business model to do so. Shein’s suppliers are required to comply with company policy and certify that their products do not infringe the intellectual property of third parties. We continue to invest and improve our product review process.

Cookies don’t really have a financial incentive to pursue a claim to judgment, Douglas Hand, a partner at Hand Baldachin & Associates and an adjunct professor of fashion law at NYU, told The Daily Beast.

I say that because Cookies makes his money selling weed, not selling hoodies, Hand said. They may promote their branded cannabis products through these hoodies, but it can be said that Shein is only helping in that regard, ironically, by owning the brand. I give Cookies a lot of credit for bringing this claim forward, and I hope they pursue it to the end, but the business rationale for it may not be there if what Shein is coming back is a settlement offer healthy.

I would expect Cookies to seek and possibly obtain a six-figure settlement in this dispute, Hand said.

Even if the Cookies dispute goes to trial, there is almost certainly no individual lawsuit that could bring down Shein or significantly change the company, said Susan Scafidi, academic director of Fordham University’s Fashion Law Institute, at the Daily Beast.

Shein is regularly accused of knocking down designs, but what they really knocked down was a whole business model, the fast fashion business model of a few decades ago, Scafidi said. These lawsuits are simply treated as the cost of doing business. It takes a long time to negotiate a license to use someone else’s work in advance, so you wait for the trial and pay at the end. It is essentially an involuntary license.