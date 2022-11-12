The best Black Friday 2022 deals on tech, tools, bedding and more

While Black Friday may not be here yet, retailers are already offering deep discounts on tons of items ahead of the major sale event. So if you’re looking to start your holiday shopping or treat yourself to something special, now’s the time to shop and save.

We scoured the market for deals on air fryers and other kitchen appliances, as well as mattresses, vacuums, and air purifiers. We’ve also dug deep to find incredible savings on technology, including a , the best affordable tablet for Android users, as well as high-end mesh Wi-Fi systems and smart home devices. And, if you’re looking for a great buy on a new leaf blower or chainsaw, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a round-up of the best Black Friday deals, broken down by tech, tools, home and bedding, toys and menswear.

We will continue to update deals as they drop. Keep in mind that prices shown are accurate at the time of writing, but may fluctuate during sales. Also check out more of our Black Friday coverage on the best TV deals, the best tool deals at Lowes and the best Cyber ​​Monday deals from Amazon.

More Popular Mechanics

Black Friday tech deals



RAPTIC Link & Lock for Apple AirTags Now 36% off Amazon Eero Pro 6E eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Now 40% off Ring Video Doorbell Bundle with Echo Show 5 Now 62% off LISEN Compatible with MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone Now 33% off Soundcore Q20 Active Noise Canceling Hybrid Headphones Now 20% off Q80B Series SAMSUNG QLED Smart TV Now 29% off

This Black Friday season, Amazon is offering major deals on , , and . We expect Amazon to continue rolling out new tech offerings throughout the month.

Save big at Best Buy during Black Friday on top brands like , , , and more. Get up for up to $300 best selling and get up to .

Save up to 50% at Nomad Goods Factory Sale on tech gadgets like , and .

Black Friday Tool Deals

WORX Power Share Pro Cordless Leaf Blower Now 20% off GreenWorks 40V 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw Now 43% off Set of 2 DeWalt XR lithium batteries Now 37% off Craftman 2000 Series Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet Now 18% off Dewalt Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Now 25% off WORX ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors Now 14% off

For this year’s Black Friday, Ace Hardware is offering discounts throughout the month. At present, obtain and .

Amazon offers discounts on tons of home improvement products, like , and more.

Black Friday sales are already happening at Home Depot. things like , and are up to 30% off.

Judy was appointed List of Oprah’s favorite things for 2022and you can while stocks last.

Lowe’s is slashing prices on appliances, tools, smart home products and more throughout the month. You can get up to 45% off select tools and accessories, save up to $750 on major appliances,

Home & Bedding Black Friday Deals

Classic mattress available Now 12% off Parachute Home Percale Fitted Sheet Our Place Mini Always Pan Now 35% off Brooklinen Super Plush Towel Set Now 24% off Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper Now 40% off National Tree Company 7.5 Feet “Feel Real” Pre-Lit Complete Artificial Christmas Tree Now 48% off

For this year’s Black Friday, Brightland is hosting a tiered savings event. From November 24 at 12 p.m. PST through November 28 at 12 p.m. PST, spend $100 to get 15% off, spend $200 to get 20% off, and spend $300 to get 30% off.

Take 20% off sitewide November 16-30. Note that the sale excludes Spaces and Last Call items.

Casper is offering discounts all November for Black Friday this year. Save up to $800 on mattresses, 25% off full price sheets, and an additional 25% on all clearance markdowns.

November 1-28, Take 20% Off Sitewide And 25% Off at Floyd’s Black Friday Thrift Event.

Get 20% off sitewide by December 4th. We recommend them which combines immersive surround sound with a comfortable sofa.

Save up to 30% on cookware and 25% on dinnerware from November 10-28 during Our Place’s Black Friday event.

Take 20% off sitewide November 21-28. Check out our favorites during Parachute’s Black Friday sale, like the the and the .

The Sertas Black Friday sale is not to be missed if you are in the market for a new mattress. Until December 6, save up to $1,200 on mattresses and adjustable bases, and receive free bonus gifts.

Save up to $800 on Serta Arctic ($400 on Serta Arctic mattresses + up to $400 on base)

Save up to $800 on iComfort ($400 off iComfort mattresses + up to $400 off base)

Save $100 on Perfect Sleeper mattresses $999 and up; save $200 on Perfect Sleeper mattresses $1,200 and up

Save up to 10% on any Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress online

Until December 5, take 18% off sitewide when you shop through our . Discover favorites like the the and the .

Wayfair takes up until and until .

Black Friday appliance deals

eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum cleaner Now 37% off Bissell Little Green Portable Multi-Purpose Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Now 11% off Breville Smart Oven Pro Air Fryer Now 36% off Samsung French door refrigerator with ice maker Now 32% off Whirlpool 7 cubic foot electric dryer Now 29% off GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Now 28% off

Amazon is discounting tons of great home appliances for Black Friday this year, like , , , and more. You can also save big on and .

Throughout the month, Lowe’s offers significant sales on Appliances, tools, and more. Save big on Samsung washing machine and dishwasher, holiday decorations, DeWalt bestsellers.