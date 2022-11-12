The 7 Best Winter Coat Trends of 2022 to Try This Season

Coat season is officially in full swing, with temperatures continuing to drop. Like any other wardrobe essential, you probably have a chic coat or two hanging in your closet, but why not give in to this season’s trends and shop these 7 styles of winter coats that go with a lot of others that you may not notice.

The top 7 winter coat trends of 2022 range from tried-and-true classic camel coats to shearling coats that everyone would want to cuddle up in. Topping the list, however, are coats from Totme, By Malene Birger and even Mango which comes with built-in scarves. A two-in-one winter must-have, what more could you ask for? For those lucky enough to live in warmer climates, quilted coats are still a hot item among retailers and, of course, street stylers. They can even be worn under an oversized wool coat for extra comfort and warmth.

To liven up the winter blues, take a walk on the wild side in an animal print coat from Ulla Johnson, Rixo and Dries Van Noten. Luxe leather trench coats are a forever fashion favorite, seen on the runways and on the streets. Keep it minimal in an oversized navy trench coat from Cos or maximal in AWAKE Modes’ belted trench coat. When the weather is particularly wintery, warm up in a sheepskin coat from H&M, Remain Birger Christensen or Proenza Schouler White Label, it will be as if you never left your home. Speaking of sheepskin, standout sheepskin coats are never in style and those from Zara, Jonathan Simkhai and Stand Studios are this season’s winners.

Whichever coat you land on this winter, it’s sure to stand out. Below are the top 7 winter coat trends of 2022 to try (and buy!) right now.

Coats with integrated scarf

At the top of our shopping list are these ultra-chic coats with built-in scarves. Classic camel versions from Co, Mango and Totme will pair well on more casual days with a distressed t-shirt and jeans, while options from Tove, By Malene Birger and Rick Owens are worth wearing on party nights. . Best of all, you’ll never have to worry about losing your winter scarf again!

By Malene Birger Aspen double-breasted bouclé coat Totme Convertible Scarf Collar Jacket

Tove Mio wool scarf coat

Rick Owens Dagger belted wool and alpaca-blend coat

Walk on the wild side

On days when the weather is particularly wintry, what better way to cure the winter blues than with an animal print coat. From the cheetah and leopard prints of Rixo and Nili Lotan to the zigzag zebras of Stella McCartney and Dries Van Noten, these coats are made to stand out. Keep it simple underneath with a black leather midi skirt and Mary Jane heel.

Ulla Johnson Umbra print belted coat Rixo Milly leopard-print felt coat

Stella McCartney Animal Stripe Double Breasted Coat Dries Van Noten zebra-striped chenille coat

Raey oversized belted leopard-jacquard wool coat Nili Lotan leopard-print shearling coat Thierry

Trendy sheepskin coats

Sheepskin coats not only offer warmth, but of course, style. This winter, the shearling ensemble has never looked better thanks to Jonathan Simkhai, Remain Birger Christensen, Stand Studio, and more. Take it a step further and wear your new shearling coat with an equally stylish shearling sandal.

Jonathan Simkhai Windsor Faux Shearling Biker Coat Remain Birger Christensen shearling coat

Mango oversized double-faced coat Zara double-sided leather coat

Belted coat Stella McCartney Altermat Stand Studio Patrice faux shearling coat

Quilted coats

Quilted shell coats and jackets have recently gained popularity thanks to brands like Anine Bing, Ganni and Totme. For those lucky enough to live in warmer climates, wear a quilted liner alone over a button-up or lightweight sweater. And for those dressing for winter weather, consider your new quilted shell a layering piece and wear it under one of your roomier oversized coats.

Ganni Ripstop Quilted Coat Rains Quilted Puffer Coat

Coat in quilted technical fabric Anine Bing Andy Totme quilted recycled shell wrap coat

Khaite Farrow Herringbone Puffer Jacket

Shearling coats

Like you’ve never left the comfort of your own home, these sheepskin coats promise to keep you snug all season long. Of course, they also offer style, like this white winter version from Acne Studios or the teddy coat from H&Ms. In the evening, wear your new shearling coat over a matching two-piece set.

Remain Birger Christensen belted shearling coat Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Fur Belted Coat

Nili Lotan Avril coat in shearling

Acne Studios Olaura belted bouclé coat Belted shearling coat Joseph Bourdon

Luxury leather trench coats

A luxurious leather trench coat is the wardrobe staple that works well in any season, but especially in winter. You can never go wrong with classic black, like those from Staud and Nili Lotan. Autumnal brown leather trench coats from AWAKE Mode and Apparis are particularly festive for late fall and winter, while a navy trench coat from Cos or a sage green trench coat from Jonathan Simkhai will bring a welcome splash of color.

Cos the leather trench coat Apparis Natalia belted trench coat

Staud Ashley Faux Leather Coat Belted faux-leather trench coat AWAKE Mode

Jonathan Simkhai Angelica Faux Leather Trench Coat Nili Lotan Leather Tanner Trench Coat

Classic camel coats

A camel coat is a classic for a reason, whether it’s double-breasted or beautifully belted. There are luxury options from Max Mara and Khaite, while High Street offerings are equally noteworthy. Keep with the classics and wear one of these chic camel coats with a pair of relaxed jeans and some stylish trainers.

Wool and cashmere belted coat Anine Bing Dylan Mango double-breasted virgin-wool coat

Tove Jore belted hammered wool-blend felt coat Max Mara 101801 Icon Madame wool and cashmere double breasted coat