Recent news ! The emergence of thrift stores in fashion





Young thrifty and engaging in clandestine entertainment (Image: Sephora Momat)

This week I had the pleasure of attending a savings event in London, it was packed with young people who were huge savings enthusiasts and wanted to have a good time. The vibe was phenomenal as live performers were on hand raising the mood with their underground music and some popular songs played by the DJ. Along with the area where people could rummage through clothes in hopes of finding a bargain, there was also a dance floor where fun was possible, bringing the best of both worlds. young adults and teens are doing a great job of eliminating stigma and changing beliefs around savings. Savings, formerly known as charity shopping, is an activity that recently saw a surge in popularity at the end of 2019. At the event, I managed to speak to a few people who shared how they thought savings were “unhealthy”, “dirty”. , ‘disgusting’, ‘nasty’ and many other words with similar meanings, some people even talked about how they had ‘saved up’ all their lives when they were judged for buying ‘dirty clothes’. ‘opportunity “. There seemed to be a continuing trend of thinking that saving was bad, but now that is no longer the case. We wonder why? Another person I spoke to was a TikToker with over 40,000 followers who approve of his savings habits. She was at the event selling some of her clothes and other pieces, I took the opportunity to briefly ask her a few questions about her thoughts on saving. She was really excited to talk about how excited she was that young people are saving more, much more than before, and how events like the one we were at really help boost the popularity of saving. I also asked why she thinks savings have become so popular, to which she replied “it’s trendy” and that social media platforms like TikTok are to blame. Savings being a trend may not be as good as it looks because one thing trends do is go through trend cycles. This puts Thrifting in danger of fading in popularity, which is not good for the environment. The thrift alternative is highly fast-fashion consuming, something young adults and teens are notoriously known for. Stores like Shein, PLT, Romwe and other fashion brands in the same industry are responsible for huge amounts of emissions. Shein, for example, who also found his popularity thanks to TikTok, accounted for 6.3 million tons of CO2 in 2021. Most people are very aware of the impacts of carbon dioxide on the environment and how it is a major contributor to global warming and climate change. , especially generation z. in addition to the environmental effects, there are also ethical reasons why fast fashion isn’t ideal. The clothes on these sites are produced in less “developed” countries where labor regulations are different, this results in sweatshops and overworked children and adults. All this just to keep your prices cheaper… Live music alongside savings (Image: Sephora Momat) We can only hope that savings continues to grow in popularity over time. Crossover events like the one I went to can help, it makes saving fun and makes it easier to meet like-minded people. Young adults and teens have already ensured that the way we consume fashion is shifting towards something more eco-friendly, but in a generation where trend cycles are so short thanks to apps like TikTok, generation z a challenge. Save in style.

