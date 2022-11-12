Fashion
Up close and personal with West Art Collective
West Art Collective is an artist-run organization based in Antwerp Mansion, Rusholme. Known for their impressive art and music exhibitions, the Collective’s events at this iconic Manchester venue do not disappoint.
The Antwerp Mansion, tucked away just off Curry Mile (on the bend next to Cake Box), comes alive every Thursday and Friday night. The building, once a premier student club and recording studio, has gone through many stages of life. Antwerp Mansion is a former home of a Belgian prince, Gentlemans club, then regular club, and now home to West Art Collective.
The Collective aims to develop a sense of community in the Manchester art scene; push the boundaries of their events to reach their full potential. We caught up with West Head Lucy Briscoe Rimmer (who goes by Lucy Indelicate) to chat about all things Antwerp.
From abstraction to interaction
West hosts regular events, either in the form of shows every Thursday that showcase new talent emerging in Manchester, or if you’re lucky about once a month on Fridays, which is always a big party. If you’re looking for real drama, music and energy, Fridays are for you.
A charming attribute of the Collective is their clear focus on accessibility. All featured artists and cCreators exhibit for free, with events supported and funded by attendees. The ticket price, which varies from 6 to 11, is partially reinjected into the building and partially into the management of the event.
The walls of the mansions are a safe space for queer artists, sex workers and POC. Submission is simple and free. If selected, artists benefit from free exposure, as well as profits made on the artwork they sell. By making events as open and lively as they do, West has taken art from an abstract sphere to one you can interact with.
In a long dark winter, were going to need events like this.
West receives no arts funding and aims to be entirely self-reliant, a crucial tactic in the current political climate where the creative industries are increasingly neglected. Plus, all events are BYOB, making it a low-cost party out perfect for all budgets. Collective have ensured that the Manoir is an inclusive space open to all.
The Collective is also committed to continuing the renovation and restoration of the building. The flooring (an original feature of the building, made from the timber of old ships from Liverpool Docks) is being repaired. Dazzling pink lights now hang outside: a holdover from the queer-themed Pink collective love event.
The mansion has a real sense of place when you enter, perhaps due to the shared love of the place by contributors, or perhaps due to its rich history (which is said to have paranormal chapters).
The events feel away from the traditional seriousness of the art world but in a positive way. By promoting a more relaxed party atmosphere, West provides a platform for unconventional art often rejected by galleries, such as queer, fetish, kink and performance art (and other themes that don’t monetize Not so good).
These exhibits confront the static atmosphere present in many conformist exhibits, incorporating elements of performance art that feel very lively and interactive. The environment encourages direct artist support, allowing visitors to meet the creators, purchase their artwork and event merchandise, and dance.
The future looks west
Since the pandemic, the Collective has increased its audience with Friday evenings now attracting more than 300 people. These events are widely advertised on the Collectives’ social media sites, and each has a different theme. The West Heads will decide the theme rather spontaneously based on whatever they can think of at the time, which adds an element of excitement.
As Wests’ vision expands, keep an eye out and an ear open for your next night out (who lives in Curry Mile)!
