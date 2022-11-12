UBS calls Ralph Lauren ‘turnaround stock’, sees fashion brand rally 36%





Changes in Ralph Lauren’s business make the clothing brand a good investment as it emerges from the pandemic, according to UBS. Analyst Jay Sole reiterated his buy rating and raised his price target to $130 from $128, implying a 36.2% upside from Thursday’s close. “We view RL as a solid rotating stock,” Sole said in a note to clients. “We believe the market is not appreciating the transformational changes the company has made to its brand, distribution model and cost structure.” The stock has performed almost in line with the S&P 500, losing 19.7% this year. Like other retail brands, the company has had to contend with inflationary impacts on consumers and their shift to services from goods emerging from the pandemic. But brands that target high-income consumers have been able to avoid some of these pitfalls, as experts note that inflation has been felt more deeply by lower-income people. Sole said Ralph Lauren could soon reach pre-pandemic levels by canceling promotions, improving its supply chain and cutting spending. He also said the company has improved its distribution and “selling quality” by reducing weak accounts and areas that dilute the brand, which helps the company get more revenue from direct channels. “It positions RL well to grow in a post-pandemic world, in our view,” he said. Sole said the stock didn’t quite fit the descriptions of risk-free, defensive or short-term growth stocks, but will be considered risk-free when the company offers guidance for fiscal year 2024. He said that the announcement would build on “surprisingly strong” sales growth, rebounding margins and the company mitigating commodity and supply chain headwinds and a lower-than-expected share count. The company has slightly increased its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023 and 2025 by 3% and 1%, respectively, given the increasingly bright future it sees. These increases stem from expected improvements in the constant-currency revenue outlook, anticipation of lower costs in certain areas, and improved expectations regarding future share buybacks. Difficulties with foreign exchange and the broader economy are weighing on the forecast, he said. It also raised earnings per share estimates for the third and fourth quarters of 2023 by 1.3% and 13.1%, respectively, as the outlook continues to improve, barring the easing of winds. opposites on exchange rates. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

