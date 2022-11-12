Should I tell the bride about my concerns about her dress?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My son is marrying a lovely woman raised in a religion different from ours. Our family’s religion considers tattoos taboo.

How can I kindly suggest to my son’s fiancée that she consider a dress where her large back tattoo won’t be visible? I’m afraid all the guests of our religion are focused on the tattoo and not the bride.

Am I old fashioned?

My son and his fiancée are in their late thirties, so I don’t know if it’s appropriate for me to voice my concerns. How do I proceed?

NICE READER: Are you also going to suggest that he stay away from summer outings?

Because she’s likely to want to enjoy it with her new family — and that will probably require clothes that don’t cover her back.

Miss Manners suggests that you avoid this issue, as this couple are indeed adults and can probably handle the attention. If you wish to be helpful, perhaps you can remind your family that the bride does not have the same tattoo restrictions in her religion.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am not an influencer. I use a social media platform to post current affairs information and humorous experiences, using it as a way to keep in touch with distant friends and family members.

An acquaintance aspires to be not just an influencer, but a thought leader. Indeed, it employs consultants who support it in its multi-platform strategies. I wish her good luck, except when she plagiarizes something I wrote.

She makes minor edits, but when she uses my material, her messages have a distinctly different voice to her usual commentary.

Sure, a lot of people might have the same idea for a daily news punchline, but that’s basically appropriation.

NICE READER: Politely (and privately) call her bluff. “Funny how we keep posting the same joke. Maybe we should reflect and collaborate. What were you thinking about the latest happenings in Myanmar?”

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have profound hearing loss, the result of a childhood illness about 50 years ago. I worked hard to learn to lip read and also took speech therapy, and now most people can’t detect a difference between my speech and that of hearing people.

As a small business owner, I frequently meet new people and speak candidly about hearing loss – explaining the situation and asking them to look at me while speaking.

Once in a while someone will say, “You don’t look deaf. I confess that I find this rude, and it puts me on the defensive. I’d love to say something sarcastic in response, but I’m afraid that misrepresents my business. I usually answer that I had speech therapy and change the subject.

Should I keep smiling and putting up with it, or can you suggest a response that will let them know the comment is inappropriate without being mean?

NICE READER: “What? I’m not sure what ‘ringing deaf’ looks like – followed by a questioning look.

Presumably, that will be enough to shame those rude people into shutting up. But if not, Miss Manners hopes you cut them off before they try to demonstrate offensively.

