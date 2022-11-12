Shrug for Men: Best Shrugs for Men





Men’s shrugs have made their way into menswear and are a great alternative to jackets. They are similar to cardigans and can be worn over any outfit. Being lightweight, they barely affect your comfort and can be put on all day, effortlessly. Shrugs are available in a variety of designs and fabrics. By emphasizing the shoulders, they make men taller and smarter. Refresh your wardrobe with the best shrugs for men and wear them in elegant style. Experiment with the latest trend and shop online in the below list of best shrugs for men and create yourself a neat charisma. List of Best Shrugs for Men Mark

Style

Price Store tinted Rs.799 Rs.595 Rs.549 Rs.439 Rs.374 1. Cotton blend hooded cardigan/shrug Team product line Dyed cotton blend cardigan/shrug is stylish and keeps you warm while wearing this cozy cardigan/shrug. With the arrival of the winter season, prepare your wardrobe with this trendy shrug from the tinted collection. For a complete ensemble, pair it with a shirt, jeans or pants and sneakers. Maintenance tips : Hand washing

Hand washing Adapt: Usual

Usual Material: Cotton Blend

Cotton Blend Color options: 9 Shop Cotton Blend Hooded Cardigan/Shrug 2. Thumbhole Open Long Shrug Team product line DENIMHOLIC thumb hole open long shrug without closure is an outstanding and stunning addition to smart casual outfits and semi-formal designs. Wear your everyday street-smart look with a thumbhole and cool hooded shrug. This men’s shrug is made of high quality fabric and is designed to be an everlasting outfit in your wardrobe. Pair it with a plain t-shirt, pants or jeans. Maintenance tips : Hand washing

Hand washing Adapt: Usual

Usual Material: Cotton

Cotton Color options: 4 Buy Long Open Thumb Shrug 3. Lapel Collar Soft Cotton Blend Shrug Team product line The Corsair lapel collar soft cotton blend shrug is very suitable for casual wear, friends gathering, vacation and festive events. This open front shrug can be paired with jeans or pants. The cotton hooded collar, long sleeves, twisted cable pattern, solid color and ribbed edge shrug come in vintage colors and are lightweight. Buy now and make a deep impression on people with this fashionable cotton capris shrug. Maintenance tips : Machine wash

Machine wash Adapt: Usual

Usual Material: Cotton

Cotton Color options: 3 Shop Soft Cotton Blend Lapel Collar Shrug 4. Cotton Shrug with Contrast Details Team product line The Rigi Store cotton shrug with contrast details is perfect for any occasion, everyday casual wear and outdoor activities. This stylish shrug is suitable for any athletic activity and can be teamed with jeans or chinos for an ultra-casual look. Be stylish and stay cool wearing this casual and comfortable shrug from Rigo. Maintenance tips : Machine wash

Machine wash Adapt: Usual

Usual Material: Organic washed cotton

Organic washed cotton Color Options: 1 Buy a cotton shrug with contrast details 5. Cotton Shawl Collar Shrug Team product line The Glito Store cotton shawl collar shrug caters to everyone, regardless of age. This premium hooded, open front, longline shrug goes well with almost all your casual clothes. This stylish shrug is made of cotton and it takes her look to a whole new level. Shop now and pair it with a shirt, jeans or pants and trainers for the perfect look. Maintenance tips : Hand washing

Hand washing Adapt: Usual

Usual Material: Cotton Blend

Cotton Blend Color Options: 2 Buy Cotton Shawl Collar Shrug Similar products for you Best Shrugs for Men FAQs 1. Can men wear shrugs? Rep. Shrugs, like wear, are not limited to women alone. They are also in high demand among men as they are super cool to wear and help to look trendy. 2. When should men wear a shrug? Rep. Shrugs are a universal fashion statement that goes perfectly with your dress. They go perfectly with your casual family gatherings and outings with friends. 3. What are the best shrug brands for men in India? Rep. Tinted Store, Rigi Store, DENIMHOLIC are few among others for best shrug for men in India.

