The founders of Sachin & Babi and their haute couture recipe for success

They call their niche “Statement Cocktail”, luxury pieces for special occasions that are priced at … [+] appeal to consumers with sophisticated tastes who seek value in their purchases. Sachin & Babi

Babi Ahluwalia smiled ear to ear. Her 5-foot-10 frame floats down Spring Street toward the entrance to Balthazar where she pauses before sliding into the seat across from me. What is the reason for the glow? Nothing. For this half of Sachin & Babithe fashion line she founded with her husband, Sachin, has no rhyme or reason for its warmth. A sunny disposition is de rigueur for the Delhi Babi, bucking any stereotypes people may have of New Yorkers or veterans of the fashion industry.

It’s our values, you know? It’s a simple education and the good friends we have close to us. We are pretty grounded minds because we like the simple things in life when we see friends doing well, we do well. This has always been our mantra, she says.

While she can credit a simple upbringing as part of their fashion brand’s success, what they’ve actually created is anything but simple. It’s elegant. It’s extravagant. It’s classic. That’s what brought the designers and me together right now because there’s an evolution happening within their namesake label. The silhouettes are more chic. The drawings are more structured. Fabrics are richer than ever. Elegance is amplified. Each piece in the collection looks like it could be fabulous or downtown chic, depending on how the wearer wants to wear it that day. And the prices are incredibly affordable, giving the brand an overall vibe that Sachin & Babi offers on Madison Avenue without the price tag. In many ways they are.

Husband and wife design partners, Sachin and Babi Ahuluwalia, woo their consumers through … [+] to provide the highest quality product at an accessible price. Sachin & Babi

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Status Cocktail, two words Mr. Ahluwalia uses to describe their ready-to-wear brand via a Zoom interview. When you’re investing $895 in a dress for a party, you definitely don’t want something that’s made in cheap georgette. You want structure, you want it to look good. You want to dance in it, you want to take off your shoes and twirl around.

However, we had to find a support that is, what we call, a more democratic price, he explains further. I think that’s always been a goal: how can we take what we’ve learned over the past 25 years and make it more accessible to people like us?

Let’s break his statement down into two parts, the people like us part and the what they’ve learned in 25 years.

First, by people like us, Sachin describes a section of the population whose incomes are large but who are not rich enough. We attract a very large population of people, like us, who aspire to high fashion, we have good taste, we are sophisticated in the way we dress, in our lifestyles but we are looking for a happy medium, the price which is below that of 1% but above 20%. We have a 1% level of sophistication and style but value the dollar spent much more.

Mindy Kaling wears Sachin & Babi in the pages of Shape Magazine. Sachin & Babi/SHAPE Magazine

Also on his radar is a growing demographic called HENRY (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) which consists of younger generations who earn considerable salaries in the range of $200,000 to $500,000 but have not yet amassed any wealth. The HENRYs engage in or aspire to the same material pursuits as the 1%, using their high incomes for frequent travel, luxury goods and stays in 5-star hotels. This is a group that has proven to be very spendthrift.

The couple are also inspired by their teenage daughters and how their lives, desires and opportunities are so different from those of past generations. I see how ambitious they are. There are more female university graduates. More and more women are entering the workforce with high-level, well-paying jobs than ever before. These women need a wardrobe that suits their status and location. We want to be the brand that fills that void they have in their wardrobe,” says Ms. Ahluwalia.

Now let’s move on to what they’ve learned over the past 25 years, as that’s the piece of the puzzle that completes the picture of how the couple deliver their world-class product. It’s a recipe that encompasses talent, sophistication, taste and unparalleled experience in creating the most coveted luxury garments, as Ahluwalia’s core business for the past two decades has been supporting houses such as Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Valentino in the demonstration. of their designs. Making them well versed in fashion design with the detail and quality expected of the most expensive fashion brands.

The Sachin & Babi collection is both downtown chic and downtown fabulous, according to the … [+] wearer needs. Sachin & Babi

We started out as an embroidery house, explains Mr. Ahuluwalia.

These houses wanted to take advantage of the know-how coming from India, intervenes Ms. Ahluwalia, finishing her husband’s sentence in a playful way. Today, that side of the business is purely a design department. Our studios have an entire space dedicated to textile fabrics, prints, embroidery, different textures of embroidery, and different types of sewing techniques to accentuate a room. Over time we have grown as creatives with these amazing houses and have developed many different techniques together.

So everything associated with the red carpet, walking the runway, highly developed pieces and the couture part of their world or the bride was something that we developed through the creative process, adds M Ahluwalia, who will describe their team of 300 people in India. who meticulously execute the creations of other fashion houses as well as their own.

The work of the couples has hardly gone unnoticed. Over the years, Sachin & Babi’s designs have landed on the backs of everyone from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama to Mindy Kaling. Their work has earned them a coveted seat on the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and the pair were recently invited to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris as distinguished guests as she honored the Hindu holiday of Diwali.

While both Ahluwalias family businesses are in the garment business (Mr. Ahluwalia remembers his mother-in-law teaching him that the most important aspect is to understand fabrics. To truly understand ready-to-wear -wear, you must understand textiles, and then you will have a great business, he quotes), the history of couples fashion began in New York in the best place where people cut their teeth in industry at the time: the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Both were studying for their undergraduate degrees at the famous fashion school in New York, but had yet to meet. I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen! exclaims Mr. Ahluwalia about their first meeting. But also the most argumentative person I have ever met. The perfect recipe for a relationship that lasts a lifetime, never a dull moment!

Singer Katy Perry in Sachin & Babi. Sachin & Babi

For Ms. Ahluwalia, the feelings were mutual. I had a huge crush on this rather tall guy from Mumbai [Sachin] who was so doe eyed, kind and loving. It was the kismet we were to meet and fall in love with. We swam and sank together through school projects and nurtured our dreams together as we began our young adult lives together here in New York.

A quarter of a century later, the resulting business partnership, in addition to their 26 years of marriage, is sometimes somewhat unexpected. For example, in the case of these two creatives, Mr. Ahluwalia is the designer while his wife operates the other half of the business. Ms. Ahluwalia is also, quite rightly, her husband’s muse and the muse of the brand.

Normally it is the other way around, laughs Mr. Ahluwalia. The woman is the creator and the man takes care of the other side of things.

While it’s good to laugh at fun and glamour, there are real challenges for the business these days. Consumers are not spending as predictably as before the pandemic and market noise is the biggest hurdle and burden.

Through all the social media, the many media channels and all the things you can do, it’s a busy space to get noticed, says Ms Ahluwalia. The challenge is: will they [customers] to be able to find you? And if they find you, we need to help them understand who we are, what we stand for and what we offer.

Mr. Ahluwalia intervenes, this time he is the one finishing the others’ sentence as the story continues. But I think when people find us, they find exactly what they need and once our client has experienced this perfect place, she keeps coming back. And we like to be there for her.