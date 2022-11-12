Fashion
Heather Rae El Moussa Stuns in Plunging Yellow Dress Ahead of Baby Shower: ‘One Day Left’
Heather Rae El Moussa appeared on Instagram on Friday as she counted down the time until her baby shower.
“One more day until we can shower our baby boy with so much love!!!” she wrote, sharing photos of herself modeling a pale yellow sundress.
The 35-year-old mother-to-be looked stunning as she posed in a spotless bedroom.
Almost party time: Heather Rae El Moussa appeared on Instagram on Friday as she counted down the time until her baby shower
The Selling Sunset personality cradled her baby bump in one hand, displaying a flashy watch on her wrist.
The dress had an empire waistline with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that brought out her cleavage.
Heather – who married Tarek El Moussa, 41, in 2021 – punctuated her maxi-style length with a pair of white peep toe heels.
She styled her locks in a center part with a low bun arranged at the nape of her neck.
New post: “One day to go until we can shower our baby boy with so much love!!!” she wrote, sharing photos of herself modeling a summer dress pale yellow
She flashed a dimple as she smiled sweetly in the footage, which showed her serene as she awaited the arrival of her first child.
“We’ve been BUSY getting our boy ready, getting our nursery ready, reading all the books, buying all the things and on top of everything we’ve been planning our baby shower!!” she noted in the caption.
The post quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes from the Netflix star’s three million followers.
“Some of my closest friends and family will be there and I’m so excited to have a special day planned to celebrate it,” she said of her unborn baby.
Engaging with her fans, Heather added, “And of course her theme!!! Any guesses on the theme we picked!? We got creative with that, so make your best guesses below! !’
Cute: The reality TV star also used the app’s Stories feature as she posted more snaps there.
The reality TV star also used the app’s Stories feature as she posted more shots there.
El Moussa took a car selfie as she sat inside a luxury vehicle with a black leather interior.
She was dressed in a textured pink V-neck top as she rested a white manicured hand on her burgeoning bump.
“Baby shower ready,” she wrote, tagging hairstylist Ashlee Rivara.
She previously uploaded a filtered photo of herself and the cosmetologist while the professional took care of her locks.
Baby shower preparation!! Cool Blonde,’ she captioned the post, in which she wore a protective black cape.
Getting ready: She previously uploaded a filtered photo of herself and her cosmetologist while the professional took care of her locks
Earlier this week, Heather took to the photo-sharing platform to post snaps from her friend’s birthday dinner.
She was dressed in a long, form-fitting hot pink dress with square-shaped silver studs all over it.
Her hair cascaded over her shoulders in tight waves as she posed next to her hubby in a photo.
The beauty wrote in the caption, “Felt like real life princesses,” with a pink heart emoji as she added, “Celebrated the birthday of one of my best friends @themrskristens at Disneys 21 Royal last week on a day I shared that I wasn’t feeling my best.
“It’s crazy how being with the people you love can completely change your mood.”
Stunning: Earlier this week, Heather took to the photo-sharing platform to post snaps from her friend’s birthday dinner
She then redirected the note, playfully writing: ‘…but let’s get back to ourselves feeling like princesses.
Going to Disney with all your friends and dressing up is so fun and so nostalgic – I was just channeling my inner Cinderella all night.
Guests at the posh celebration were treated to an exclusive dining experience that sells for $1,250 per person.
Fashionista: She was dressed in a long form-fitting hot pink dress with square-shaped silver studs all over
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11418805/Heather-Rae-El-Moussa-stuns-plunging-yellow-dress-ahead-baby-shower-one-day.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Heather Rae El Moussa Stuns in Plunging Yellow Dress Ahead of Baby Shower: ‘One Day Left’
- Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes off Fiji coast, no tsunami warning issued
- Women’s cricket in India to reach all-time high in the next 3 years: Ganguly
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Continue to Rise on Interest Rate Optimism
- Biden to warn Xi’s path in North Korea could prompt bigger US military
- “Putin will lose the war with Ukraine…”, predicts Boris Johnson
- Drag Race UK Summary, Season 4 Episode 8: The Squirrel Games
- Boston College Men’s Hockey Blows Lead, Northeast Ties, Huskies Earn Hockey East Shootout Point
- The founders of Sachin & Babi and their haute couture recipe for success
- Become stronger and mediate in the war against Ukraine
- Singles Day quiz to identify Bollywood movies that celebrate singleness
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen looks to India for friends | Business and Economy News