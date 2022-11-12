Heather Rae El Moussa Stuns in Plunging Yellow Dress Ahead of Baby Shower: ‘One Day Left’

Heather Rae El Moussa appeared on Instagram on Friday as she counted down the time until her baby shower.

“One more day until we can shower our baby boy with so much love!!!” she wrote, sharing photos of herself modeling a pale yellow sundress.

The 35-year-old mother-to-be looked stunning as she posed in a spotless bedroom.

The Selling Sunset personality cradled her baby bump in one hand, displaying a flashy watch on her wrist.

The dress had an empire waistline with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that brought out her cleavage.

Heather – who married Tarek El Moussa, 41, in 2021 – punctuated her maxi-style length with a pair of white peep toe heels.

She styled her locks in a center part with a low bun arranged at the nape of her neck.

She flashed a dimple as she smiled sweetly in the footage, which showed her serene as she awaited the arrival of her first child.

“We’ve been BUSY getting our boy ready, getting our nursery ready, reading all the books, buying all the things and on top of everything we’ve been planning our baby shower!!” she noted in the caption.

The post quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes from the Netflix star’s three million followers.

“Some of my closest friends and family will be there and I’m so excited to have a special day planned to celebrate it,” she said of her unborn baby.

Engaging with her fans, Heather added, “And of course her theme!!! Any guesses on the theme we picked!? We got creative with that, so make your best guesses below! !’

The reality TV star also used the app’s Stories feature as she posted more shots there.

El Moussa took a car selfie as she sat inside a luxury vehicle with a black leather interior.

She was dressed in a textured pink V-neck top as she rested a white manicured hand on her burgeoning bump.

“Baby shower ready,” she wrote, tagging hairstylist Ashlee Rivara.

She previously uploaded a filtered photo of herself and the cosmetologist while the professional took care of her locks.

Baby shower preparation!! Cool Blonde,’ she captioned the post, in which she wore a protective black cape.

Earlier this week, Heather took to the photo-sharing platform to post snaps from her friend’s birthday dinner.

She was dressed in a long, form-fitting hot pink dress with square-shaped silver studs all over it.

Her hair cascaded over her shoulders in tight waves as she posed next to her hubby in a photo.

The beauty wrote in the caption, “Felt like real life princesses,” with a pink heart emoji as she added, “Celebrated the birthday of one of my best friends @themrskristens at Disneys 21 Royal last week on a day I shared that I wasn’t feeling my best.

“It’s crazy how being with the people you love can completely change your mood.”

She then redirected the note, playfully writing: ‘…but let’s get back to ourselves feeling like princesses.

Going to Disney with all your friends and dressing up is so fun and so nostalgic – I was just channeling my inner Cinderella all night.

Guests at the posh celebration were treated to an exclusive dining experience that sells for $1,250 per person.