Oklahoma men’s basketball survives Arkansas-Pine Bluff
NORMAN Jalen Hill scored no points in OU’s season-opening loss to Sam Houston on Monday.
But he also had no excuse. From the movie theater to the training ground, head coach Porter Moser felt a sense of determination emanating from the senior forward in the days leading up to OU’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday.
“He took it so personal that he got 31 minutes, no points,” Moser said. “He just took responsibility.”
Hill rebounded spectacularly.
The Las Vegas native erupted for a career-high 22 points in OU’s 66-58 win over Pine Bluff, and no bucket was more crucial than the one he got in the final minute. of regulation.
The Sooners were clinging to a 58-56 lead when Grant Sherfield drove into the lane and found a cutting hill, which adjusted in the air and sank a contested layup despite a defender draped over him.
It turned out to be the dagger, and OU escaped with the win. It’s a much-needed victory for the Sooners, who cleaned their palates of the bad taste of their loss to Sam Houston.
It means everything,” Moser said. “You were told to let it go. I have to be better at this. I haven’t slept for the past four days. I watch so many tapes trying to prepare for this game. What could we have done better? And then you just feel the tug sometimes when we lose.
“We needed it because I’m telling you, once you get that first one, now I think we can really let it go.”
Here are three takeaways from victory:
Milos Uzan shows his potential
Milos Uzan was in no rush.
OU trailed 8-7 with 11:48 left in the first half when the freshman guard intercepted a pass and saw two defenders standing between him and the rim. Rather than attacking them head-on, he crossed the half court while keeping his head held high and scanning the ground for teammates lagging behind.
Then he made his move.
Uzan got past the first defender with a quick crossover. Before the other Pine Bluff defender could react, Uzan had already reached the rim for an easy lay-up.
It’s those kinds of moments that Uzan can rely on. The freshman Sooner filled the stat sheet with 11 points and three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes, including a few key minutes in the streak.
I just think it’s a bit difficult to accelerate him,” Sherfield said. “I feel like he has a good sense of the game. And he doesn’t force anything. He just lets the game come to him.”
It’s an encouraging performance after the team’s season-opening loss to Sam Houston on Monday. Uzan finished with 4 points, 4 turnovers, 3 fouls and a team minimum of -11 in his college debut.
Uzans’ game is far from perfect, but he continues to show his potential. OU needs ball handlers outside of Sherfield, and he has the talent to fill that role.
OU’s 3-point shooting issues continue
OU held a 45-40 lead with 1:40 to go in the first half when Uzan kicked the ball towards an open Sherfield in the corner.
Rattling.
Sherfield’s 3-point attempt collided with the rim and bounced off.
Uzan found Joe Bamasile in the same spot on the next possession, and he also tried his luck on a 3-point attempt.
Rattling.
That was the story of the day for OU’s 3-point shot. The Sooners went 3 for 14 from deep (21, percent).
OU’s perimeter shooting continues to be a concern this season. The team went 5 for 19 from range (26.3%) in its loss to Sam Houston.
“I didn’t shoot all three well,” Moser said. “I thought we had good looks… We’ll get there as long as we get good shots, and I thought we had good shots tonight. I didn’t think it was like the (Sam Houston game) when we were kind of rushing and forcing certain things.”
OU is in a difficult time without a conference
The Sooners have been tested more than expected in the first two games of the season.
Both Sam Houston and Arkansas-Pine Bluff have proven to be formidable foes, and the rest of OU’s non-conference slate is no less tough.
Next on the schedule is a home game against UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Seahawks opened their season with a 69-56 loss to No. 1-ranked UNC in a game they didn’t go down easy.
After a game against South Alabama on Nov. 18, OU begins its ESPN Events Invitational run on Nov. 24 with a game against Nebraska (2-0) in Kissimmee, Fla. The field also includes teams such as Florida State, Memphis and Stanford.
Throw games against No. 16 Villanova (Dec. 3), No. 10 Arkansas (Dec. 10) and Florida (Dec. 20), and OU will be tested in non-conference combat.
This will be a key stretch for the Sooners. Nothing is given in Big 12 play, which means the OU must earn CV-worthy wins in non-conference play to have a case for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“You’re going to have to fight for every win,” Moser said. “I know what’s ahead of us, and we just have to get better. We’re going to get better. We’re going to get better. That’s why we needed this (winning). We needed this. It’s a lot more training nice to get better after a win.”
