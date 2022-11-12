Fashion
FoCos Vado Clothing a new adventure for young owner – Loveland Reporter-Herald
Vado Clothing Co. will hold its grand opening in Old Town Fort Collins on Saturday, the culmination of a dream come true for a 25-year-old entrepreneur who is learning about owning a business for the first time.
It would be a little crazy to go into business without fear, but I’m confident too, said Leah Barter, who had managed Abercrombie and Fitch clothing stores in Florida and women’s clothing store Blue Harvest in Fort Collins before. to decide to open his own. shop. When I got here and got my first taste of small business, I decided that was what I wanted to do.
Barter describes Vado Clothing Co. as a casual lifestyle and menswear store, all about getting up and going on adventures in things like jeans, pants, hoodies, graphic tees . Men’s fashion is a bit limited, so I wanted men to feel good about what they’re wearing. There was nothing specific to dress men in the old town.
But Old Town is where she wanted to be. I live and work here, and I love it too much to do anything else, she says.
A Florida native, Barter grew up in Fort Myers Beach and attended Stetson University in Deland, but said I knew I wanted to move to Florida. So when her sister enrolled in graduate school at Colorado State University nearly four years ago, she followed suit and decided to build her life in Fort Collins, integrating into the community, managing Blue Harvest Apparel and attending meetings of the Downtown Development Authority.
I loved all the surf shops in Fort Myers Beach and New Smyrna Beach, she said, but when I got here I missed the cozy little vibe of those shops and decided to create a Rocky Mountain version of a surf shop.
Armed with some of her savings and a business loan she took out through the Colorado Colorado Enterprise Fund with help from the Larimer County Small Business Development Center, Barter took the leap.
But why the name?
I knew I wanted to come up with an idea for a brand that conveyed bravado, a broad sense of pride in itself, she said, but I wasn’t sure if that was quite the vibe I wanted. , so I shortened it to Vado and thought it sounded cool. Then I checked because I realized it could mean something else in another language and found out that vado in Italian means I’m leaving so it was totally coincidental. I want what I sell to maintain the go culture.
Her father, a general contractor, helped her renovate the long, narrow 1,100 square foot space at 177 N. College Ave. which locals have known for years as Als Newsstand.
When I unlocked the door for the first time, my first thought was: This is so long! How am I going to fill it? But we repainted the walls and laid new flooring. It’s not all perfectly square, but what’s in those old buildings?
Filling it won’t be a problem, she decided. Shell fills it with that surf shop vibe.
I just want it to be a place where people can come and hang out, she said. Well, start organizing events once a month, live music, workshops, speakers. It is a clothing store but will also be a lifestyle store.
How many people will Vado employ?
From now on, it’s just me, Barter said. I’m hoping someone will line up to start working for me in the next few weeks, though. I’m hoping for a small but mighty team of three to five people, and then every semester student interns to help with things like social media.
But with all her love for Fort Collins and the mountains of Colorado, she still feels a kinship with her Fort Myers roots.
For our first term, she said, well donating to support Hurricane Ian relief; it affected where I grew up. And then choose a different organization or community effort to benefit each quarter.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news agency, and is published under a license agreement. 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
