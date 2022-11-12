How microtrends harm the environment

Before TikTok and the pandemic, trending cycles tended to shape around texture and color. Catwalks from around the fashion world showcased the latest seasonal trends, which eventually filtered down to the high street, with a little pop culture nudge along the way. But what happens when the trend cycle finds new roots in a new generation chronically online?

Low-rise denim for August, beige Birkenstock Bostons for September, Adidas sambas for October and sporty sunglasses for November. The trend cycle is now shorter than ever. Maybe you’ve done your best to forget the days when marble-print polyester was everywhere and owning the green House of Sunny dress meant something, because Kendall Jenner once wore it. Accelerating aesthetics in and out of style doesn’t just mean your wardrobe looks dated a year — or less — after following a trend. It also results in thousands of discarded clothes ending up in landfill.

Tom Crisp, head of the sustainable fashion course at the Falmouth University, argues that there is an emotional element to the acceleration of the trend cycle over the past few years. “Trends feed on our insecurities about how we look and feel,” he says, “encouraging us to consume more in order to stay on trend.”

The psychological pressure encouraging excessive consumption – anything to appear trendy – can be spotted more widely in an online culture obsessed with creating and destroying physical aesthetics. The pandemic has seen the birth of the clean girl, with her face molded in gua shua, her slicked back bun, her gratitude journal and… her blazer? In the spring of 2022, clean girl died in anticipation of the wild girl summer: a rejection of anything girl-adjacent and the toxic freedom to embrace the most insufferable version of yourself. Although this has coincided with the rejection of micro-trends associated with the clean girl (think smart-casual from H&M, claw clips, Molly Mae post-the island of love), the resulting aesthetic of chaos comes with its own trending items that will inevitably suffer the same fate.

You can describe these clothing subcultures as ketamine chic or indie sleaze. While these looks may evolve from an anarchic desire for style, fast fashion outlets like Shein and H&M cheaply mimic the trendiest elements of the look, further accelerating the trend cycle, regimenting their items the more revealing and sealing their fate to be just another microtrend. .

“These garments are often designed to be worn once or twice before being thrown away,” says Crisp. “This consumption therefore adds to the huge problem of fashion clothing waste, especially for countries in the global South, where most of this waste ends up destroying local environments and local fashion and textile industries. ” He is particularly concerned about the role big fast fashion companies are playing in spiraling environmental damage: “These garments are overproduced and typically made from fossil fuel-derived plastics, further adding to the environmental emergency and climate through oil extraction, chemical pollution and microplastics to seep into soils and seas, degrading the ecosystem.

Thrifting has often been seen as a more ethical alternative to the more destructive and consumerist excesses of fast fashion. But due to the rapid pace at which trends can be considered dated, Franny Collingham, fashion sustainability expert and owner of a sustainable clothing brand wild clouds, cautions against fully committing to microtrends. “Microtrends encourage overconsumption when we should be future-proofing our wardrobes and not buying in the short term,” she explains. “While buying used is better than buying new, we should discourage such behavior and look for durable, versatile and trans-seasonal clothing that can accompany us for years to come.”

Instead of immediately embracing a microtrend, Collingham suggests you ask yourself, “What am I going to wear this with?” Will I wear this in five [months]? Is it made in a natural fabric? Is it comfortable? If the answer to any of these questions is “no”, save your money and the planet instead of chasing a superficial adrenaline rush.

Making the decision to avoid microtrends is one thing, but spotting them as they grow in popularity and desirability is another. Laura Jonescelebrity stylist, sustainability advocate and founder of sustainable fashion magazine The Frontlash, focused on the adverse effects of the industry following the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh. Jones argues that engaging in fashion as an art form does not require overconsumption, or indeed consumption at all.

“While it is true that fashion is not just for consumption, but for art, we should use the potential of fashion to inspire and galvanize around the issues of excessive consumption and the enormous burden that it imposes on the planet and on people,” says Jones. . “’Fashion’ is not a thing, a brand or a company. Therefore, it may be true both that, when driven entirely by greed, fashion is a source of destruction and, when driven by values, a vehicle for highlighting this injustice and demonstrating alternative ways of doing business.

Los Angeles-based sustainable stylist Cassandra Dittmer also urges consumers to recognize that while personal style can evolve, it doesn’t require a wardrobe refresh every month. “If you occasionally invest in a piece or two that can amplify existing pieces you already own and love, then this is the right place,” she says.

But if there really is a trend, really want to incorporate into your personal style, she advises taking the time to consider the cost per garment and instead find the most enduring and timeless version of the trend.

“If you find an item and you can immediately think of at least three ways to wear it with existing items you own, then that’s a good sign. If you feel the need to purchase additional items just to make the new works, not as good a sign.