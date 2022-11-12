Austin Fashion Week enters its 14th year





Austin Fashion Week returns to The Domain, featuring up to 60 designers.

AUSTIN, TX Austin Fashion Week (AFW) returns to the track this weekend at the Domaine. The event is entering its 14th year with nearly 60 designers presenting their new collections on the catwalk and in pop-up stores. Due to rainy weather, Friday’s shows have been moved indoors, but Saturday and Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. shows will be outdoors. This year, AFW is partnering with the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL). The League has awarded a grant this season to allow a dozen black fashion designers to perform at AFW. “We want to be able to support designers by providing business support services through the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program, which is offered through our Entrepreneurship Empowerment Center,” said AAUL’s Selena Gray. . Houston designer Brandon Kafarela stopped by KVUE Weekend Daybreak after showing off his collection on Friday afternoon. Kafarela said he grew up around vintage fashion and that’s what inspired his collection, Molly x Niko. “My collection is Molly x Niko, which is actually named after my grandparents. For me, I’m really inspired by vintage fashion. I grew up reselling with my grandparents, and their heyday was also the 70s, so I feel like a lot of that pattern and structure really came to life in my first collection, which I was able to showcase yesterday,” Kafarela said. RELATED: Pflugerville Man Defying All Odds By Entering National Fashion Show AFW is the fourth largest fashion week in the United States. It started in 2009 as an annual event showcasing designers in local stores, but later morphed into major fashion shows at various venues around town: The Long Center, ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, The Driskill Hotel, Austin Music Hall, La Zona Rosa, JW Marriott, Vault Space and now The Domain. Under the direction of Matt Swinney, founder of Austin Fashion Week, AFW has hosted nearly 100 different events featuring nearly 1,000 fashion designers. Tickets are still available here. ‘You’re famous now’: Coal miner and family get VIP treatment at UK basketball game Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit to ‘Clear His Name’ From ‘Rust’ Filming Disneyland adds wheelchair dolls to ‘It’s a Small World’

