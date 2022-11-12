Augusta Fashion Show Benefits Ovarian Cancer – Butler County Times-Gazette





Nicole Babb

[email protected] It’s not often you hear the words “fashion show” in Butler County. Last Saturday, November 5, downtown Augusta was lit up with fashion and inspiration to raise funds and awareness for ovarian cancer through the Bethanie Brewer Salon. The fashion show took place outdoors on the terrace of Sugar Shane’s Cafe. Gorgeous headdresses and 20 women of all shapes and sizes, from different backgrounds and ages paraded down the catwalk. For some it was the first time they had seen a fashion show let alone a model in one. ‘Life is too short. You have to do something that scares you a little every day or it’s not worth it,” Brewer said. Bethanie Brewer Salon, owned and operated by Augusta local Bethanie Brewer, opened in 2021. Although Brewer has been in the beauty industry for 35 years. Brewer graduated from the Kansas School of Cosmetology in Vernon and traveled the world learning trades in the industry. She traveled to Germany, London, Spain, Greece and Turkey while studying abroad and taking part in numerous fashion and beauty shows along the way. After traveling and studying, Brewer opened her beauty salon in Texas 29 years ago. After returning to her hometown of Augusta, Brewer wanted to make a difference in the local beauty and fashion scene. After hosting a few local photoshoots, she knew a fashion show was next. No ordinary fashion show would suit this cosmetologist – a fashion show with impact is what she needed. “I realized that a lot of residents here haven’t had the opportunity to go to a fashion show. For New York Fashion Week, if you are not a celebrity or social elite, you do not receive an invitation to attend. So I wanted to open that up to everyone and make it affordable,” Brewer said. ‘All our models were local, from 16 years old and up. None of them had walked the runway before or modeled and they were so excited. Focusing on raising awareness for ovarian cancer survivors, almost all of the models recruited for this fashion show are ovarian cancer survivors. All proceeds from the show will go to a local ovarian cancer research foundation that has yet to be chosen. Brewer chose ovarian cancer as the beneficiary because it affected many women around her. 50 guests attended the fashion event to support women in the community and enjoy the show. “I have known many women who have been affected by ovarian cancer. Most of them couldn’t get it detected early, so it’s fatal then. Ovarian cancer does not discriminate, it only attacks.

