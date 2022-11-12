Pop-up Nordstrom showcases Mexican designers





Catherine and Linda recently created FOUND by C&L, a partnership with Nordstrom Department Store to have what they call Pop-In Shops.

SAN DIEGO Feel good, luxury fashion. That’s how a fashion influencer in San Diego calls the creations of a pop-up store inside the Nordstrom at UTC Mall this weekend, when it’s your chance to see luxury fashion made in Mexico. . Linda Waisboard began her fashion career as a Nordstrom stylist over ten years ago. Today, she has a cult following of loyal customers who want her style. She and her partner, Catherine Bachelier, founded The C&L experience. They call it a California-based wardrobe styling and fashion promotion company. “Fashion is art. Fashion is self-expression. Fashion is creativity. Fashion is fun,” Linda said. Catherine and Linda recently created FOUND by C&L, a partnership with Nordstrom Department Store to have what they call Pop-In Shops. They travel the world in search of one-of-a-kind pieces and now bring them to Nordstrom pop-up stores on special weekends throughout the year. We were looking for very innovative and special pieces because we know what’s going on at Nordstrom, these brands need to be able to compete with the best of the best. We really try to have brands with heart, with a story behind them, that make you feel something special. We want special because that’s what luxury means,” Linda said. Linda and Catherine say they find amazing designers and fashion in Mexico. During a trip there, they met Mora Ruiz, a small fashion designer from Merida, Yucatan. “I saw the quality first, I know what quality is. The design behind it. said everything was handmade by women,” Linda explained. . Mora was a seamstress for years, making clothes for other stores and brands. Eight years ago she started her own fashion label. She says it was her dream all her life. Mora hand dyed linen and lace. Each model is tailor-made for the woman who wears it. She showed us a dress that she painted, designed, and turned into a print. A machine in Yucatan then stamps it onto a natural linen material. Some designs are complicated due to the rich colors Mora creates on the fabrics. Mora hires women in Mexico who know how to sew, to make her creations by hand. She gives them the fabric and her design patterns and lets them take them home, sew them, and then bring them back to her. Sometimes it takes them hours and weeks to do. She’s able to employ those families, support their families, and bring those unique pieces to the United States,” Catherine said. This weekend, this seamstress-turned-designer is showing off her pieces at one of America’s most popular department stores. Prices range from $200 to $800. She says her inspiration comes from her daughter, other women and life. She wants women to feel like royalty when they wear her clothes. How difficult would it have been for Mora to get into Nordstrom? She says impossible for her alone. She says she is so grateful to Linda and Catherine. Linda says these Pop-Ins give designers they discover the visibility needed to bridge the gap with the US market. For Mora, it starts at the UTC Mall this weekend. We want people to know that when they walk into a Nordstrom and buy something, they can really tell the difference. They may be feeling something special, Linda added. The FOUND by C&L Pop-In Shop is on the 2nd floor of UTC Mall Nordstrom from November 10-12. Related Watch: Fashion Pop-Up Connects Mexican, Latino Designers with American Customers (June 6, 2022)

