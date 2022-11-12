LaDee and Trammell help San Diego State’s No. 19 beat BYU





SAN DIEGO (AP) Jaedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help San Diego State’s No. 19 beat rival BYU 82-75 on Friday night. San Diego State was leading by two with 2 minutes remaining when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock nearing zero. BYU then responds to come back in both with 83 seconds left. LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs a five-point lead. Spencer Johnson scored 17 points and Rudi Williams added 15 for BYU. After a lackluster first half, the Aztecs increased their offense in the second half but were unable to resolve BYU’s aggressive defense until the final minutes. I don’t know if it was poetry, but it was tough basketball,” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. We wore out the teams in the first two games. We keep playing hard, even if we don’t play very well all the time. We just made enough plays to get a win today. Dutcher added, praising the vociferous Aztecs fans: I don’t know if we won in Provo. Our audience kind of motivated us throughout the stretch and supported us, and we kept that momentum going. If we were in Provo, it might be a whole different story. For BYU, San Diego State proved to be a different animal from Idaho State, the Cougars’ season-opening opponent last Monday, reflecting the postgame warning of Popes to his team after this narrow victory in five points. It kind of got away from us in the last 10 minutes, BYU coach Mark Pope said. We lost the battle around the edge. It was really tough for us and then Trammell landed some big shots. It’s a good team. Last Monday, when San Diego State opened its season with a convincing 80-57 victory at home against Cal State Fullerton, 14 of its players saw action. That wasn’t the case against BYU, as Dutcher went with his starting core, with just four substitutes coming off the bench. The Aztecs more than lived up to their pre-season ranking as a Top 20 side, giving their raucous 2,000 student squad, known as The Show, something to cheer and laugh about. Despite the loss, the Cougars maintain a 50-27 overall advantage against SDSU. A year from now, the two teams are set to meet in a non-conference game following BYU’s move to the Big 12, ending 11 seasons in the WCC. Friday night’s first half ended with BYU holding a 4-point, 40-36 lead. BIG PICTURE: BYU: The Cougars’ lack of depth and relative inexperience hampered their efforts to keep pace with SDSU’s size, strength and long-range shooting. San Diego State: Defending Mountain West champions, the Aztecs are heavily favored to win the league title again under sixth-year coach Brian Dutcher. GAME STATISTICS: With a team below 35% shooting for the game, the Aztecs LaDees made the difference with a surprising production of 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting. TIPS : San Diego State improved to 2-0 this season for only the fourth time in 13 seasons. … The Aztecs’ win, their ninth straight victory at home, was their first against BYU in two years. NEXT: BYU: Plays Missouri State on Wednesday. San Diego State: Takes on Stanford on Tuesday before heading to the Maui Classic.

