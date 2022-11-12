Queen Letizia reigns supreme in an off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels



















November 12, 2022 – 11:37 GMT



Tania Leslau

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Macael Awards looking amazing in an off shoulder dress and Jimmy Choos heels

Although she may divide opinion with her daring ensembles – we can’t help but applaud With Queen Letizia ever younger style. The Spanish royal is known for pushing the boundaries of dress etiquette, but she never fails to bring charm and elegance with her mesmerizing outfit. READ: Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in a must-have knit Her latest look to grab attention? A stunning off the shoulder bodycon midi dress in a rich navy hue, half length sleeves and a sleek silhouette. Pairing the number with ballet pink leather pumps with crystal details, Queen Letizia has put together an outfit of the utmost class. Loading player… WATCH: Queen Letizia remained on standby after failed protocol The royal attended the Macael Awards in attire and completed her polished aesthetic by wearing her swept-up chocolate locks in a perfected bun. She opted for her must-have glamorous beauty mix, with a velvety complexion, a little blush and a smoky eye. WATCH: Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate’s timeless coat to Queen Letizia’s controversial skirt Seeing footage from the event, Queen Letizia’s fans rushed to social media to share their adoration for another of the royal’s alluring outfits. “She can’t hurt my eyes. Her hair is a masterpiece here,” one wrote, while another said, “I want these shoes so bad!” Queen Letizia looked ultra-refined in navy blue A third added: “A master class in sophistication. I love that she has just a touch of gray in her hair too – keeping it real while still looking spectacular!” The royal likes to experiment with her style Queen Letizia recently participated in the BioCultura exhibition in Ifema for a timeless look in a classic knitted piece. The 50-year-old royal greeted fans while sporting a composed yet understated look – a look that has become synonymous with royal style across the world. WATCH: Queen Letizia’s 10 best anti-aging fashion moments: Mango, H&M and more Queen Letizia redefined casual style in a traditional navy and cream striped Breton knit jumper and dark blue jeans – one of Princess Kate’s must-have ensembles. The jumper, sourced from High Street Favorite & Other Stories, featured a horizontal print and gold button detailing. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20221112156846/queen-letizia-navy-off-the-shoulder-dress-macael-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos