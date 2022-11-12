Fashion
Andy Warhol’s ‘Living Room’ and ‘Nosepicker I’ up for auction for the first time
Two particularly unexpected lots are going under the hammer at an upcoming New York sale of 20th Century and Contemporary Art on November 15. I” and “Living Room” and dating from long before he became a figurehead of Pop Art.
The works in question were painted in 1948, when Andy Warhol was studying art at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh (now known as Carnegie Mellon University). These paintings bear no resemblance to the brightly colored, saturated and contrasting canvases for which the American artist became known. They are more reminiscent of the expressionist works of George Grosz or Willem de Kooning.
Yet there is no doubt that these are genuine Warhol paintings. They are both attributed to “Andy Warhol” and not to “Andy Warhola”, the true surname of the American artist. Additionally, “Living Room” has been featured in countless exhibitions, including the recent “Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again” retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
This is the first time that “Nosepicker I” and “Living Room” have appeared on the art market. They remained in the artist’s family for more than seven decades. According to Phillips, they almost disappeared in the 1970s after the Warhola family car, in which they were stored, was stolen. “Fortunately for the family and for art lovers around the world, the car was recovered, with the works of art completely unscathed”, explains the auction house.
These first two works will go under the hammer on November 15 at Phillips’ Contemporary and 20th Century Art Evening Sale in New York. “Nosepicker I” is estimated between $300,000 and $500,000 and “Living Room” between $250,000 and $450,000. That’s a far cry from the $195 million that Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” fetched at Christie’s in New York in May. This sum has even earned the famous portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the title of the most expensive work of art of the twentieth century ever sold at public auction.
However, bidding could take off for “Nosepicker I” and “Living Room” given their “historical value,” says Robert Manley, vice president and co-director of Phillips’ 20th Century and Contemporary Art Department. The arts journal. “’Living Room’ has been compared by some to Vincent van Gogh’s ‘The Bedroom’. With ‘Nosepicker I’ you can definitely see the influence of masters like Jean Dubuffet [and] the effect of the titans of the 20th century who worked alongside Warhol, including Paul Klee,” he told the specialized site.
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
(All images: Phillips)
