Just like the hat, the handle of footballs could suddenly go out of fashion after Qatar | World Cup 2022

LLook at a photo of the crowd at the 1923 FA Cup Final and just about everyone is wearing a hat. Fast-forward a quarter of a century and a rough estimate would be that just under half the crowd at the 1948 final are similarly dressed. Fast forward another 25 years to 1973 and although Sunderland manager Bob Stokoe completed his tracksuit and mac look with a trilby, hardly anyone in the Wembley stands has their head covered.

In the unlikely event that someone at the first Wembley Cup final thought about the matter, it’s unlikely they would have believed that bare heads would become the norm. And yet, in half a century, men stopped wearing hats. Things change, often in unexpected ways, and aspects of life that we take for granted can slip away, almost unnoticed.

Football today, as David Goldblatt argues in The football era, is the most universal cultural mode that has ever existed, avidly consumed across the globe. It’s everywhere, a badge of identity, a tool of dictators, our universal entertainment. But could there be a future in which this supremacy wanes?

Real Madrid president Florentino Prez keeps telling us that football is losing ground among young people but, given that his assertion comes amid his plea for a European Super League and his reluctance to publish any with the data supporting his claim, it’s unclear how much credit he deserves.

What is clear is that, on the other side of the pyramid, more people are watching football in the UK than ever before, that television rights deals have never been higher and that , even if Fifas claims that 3.572 billion people watched the last World Cup final, this is obvious nonsense. , it was the kind of number that could only be improved by a presidential assassination, a global charity concert, or a human walking on Mars. But nothing lasts forever and, with a World Cup approaching so morally questionable that some refuse to watch, one has to wonder what it would take for football to lose its dominant position.

Most cultural fads are fading because of technology. Music hall and theater have given way to radio and cinema, which have given way to television, which may be giving way to streaming platforms. The newspapers tremble before the Internet. Even the hat declined with massive car ownership as people spent less time outdoors.

Yet technology has, on the whole, only strengthened football’s grip on global culture. First the radio then the television propagated it in the nations then in the world. The expansion has not been without consequence: the fear until the 90s was that the broadcasting of matches would reduce attendance at the pitches. Absurd as this may sound in the context of the modern Premier League, it has proven relevant in many other countries where the preference is to watch major European leagues on TV rather than attend matches.

Barely a bare head to see as Billy, the police white horse, helps hold back the crowd that pours onto the pitch at the 1923 FA Cup Final. Photography: Hulton Getty

Social media ensured the conversation about football continued, banality, offense or delusion with much of the speech less relevant than its volume. Maybe Prez is right and the younger generation is too distracted by TikTok and Fortnite to bother watching Real Madrid hammer Real Mallorca or Elche but, without seeing his evidence, it just doesn’t look like it.

But sometimes phenomena simply lose their popularity. Discussing Elon Musks’ troubled takeover on Twitter, tech strategist Gareth Edwards described his trusted thermocline theory. A thermocline is the narrow transition layer in a body of water between the surface, where the waves keep the temperature relatively warm, and the much cooler water below. This is where the temperature suddenly drops.

Edwards’ theory is that a social media company, for example, can move forward, make money, overcome small increases in cost or decreases in service until a critical mass of frustration is suddenly reached and users abandon the platform, after which it is almost impossible to restore trust, especially because users have migrated elsewhere. The greater the role emotional engagement plays in the product, he explains, the greater the risk of a catastrophic loss of trust.

Hats, which had been essential for keeping warm, became largely decorative and so their symbolic significance became more apparent, especially to a generation whose wartime service had made them resentful of the status they conferred. It becomes much easier to dismiss these rank marks when your head isn’t cool and lots of other people are also dismissing them.

Could something similar happen to football? Think about this World Cup. There is loathing for the corruption of Fifas, for the feeling of greed, for the perception that the game is being used as propaganda.

If the football is poor (and given the fatigue issues and lack of preparation time, that’s an obvious possibility) and the experience on the pitch, the expense, the lack of local TV matches, the lack of leisure options in a city crowded with visitors, intrusive policing is no fun, could this dampen enthusiasm for attending tournaments? Could a lack of atmosphere, grayness on and off the field, then lower TV audiences and therefore broadcasting revenues?

A Wales fan wearing a bucket hat with pin badges. Photography: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Maybe, even if it seems far away. But then, if the Conmebol nations are, as has been suggested, admitted to the UEFA Nations League in 2024, there would be a clear alternative to the World Cup, a space to migrate to.

At club level, the case the European Super League three have brought against UEFA under competition law poses a potential risk. If UEFA’s position turns out to be a monopoly, could there be a split into multiple jurisdictions like boxing? Then there would be not just spaces for fans to migrate to, but a dilution of the product and however questionable how the modern Champions League distributes wealth and enriches the already rich, the product itself in its later stages is undeniably of exceptional quality.

Any threat to football seems unlikely, but that’s the nature of thermoclines: when the temperature drops, it does so abruptly. The current hegemony should not be taken for granted. Football remains extraordinarily popular, but this World Cup could test it. And no cultural fashion can afford to ignore the fact that men sometimes stop wearing hats.