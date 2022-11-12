Lorain fashion designer Jevon Terance will hold a fashion show for his 10th birthday on November 12





Lorain-born and international fashion designer Jevon Terance celebrates his 10th birthday on Broadway Avenue with a fashion show. The Jevon Terance Boutique began as a two-month pop-up shop during the 2012 holiday season and has since been located on Broadway Avenue. Lorain Councilman Ray Carrion, a long-time supporter of the brand, will be in attendance, along with Jaclyn Bradley, who will present a proclamation on behalf of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley. Ten years ago we started with a pop-up with the town of Lorain, said Mia Arredondo-Simmons, wife of Terances and business partner. Ray really led the project at the time. I’m so grateful that we had the opportunity to do the pop-up store because it happened at the perfect time, said designer Jevon Terance. I had just dropped out of fashion school and we were able to set up the store and stay, so it was very exciting. The festive fashion show will take place November 12 at 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Ariel Broadway Hotel, 301 Broadway. The shop, 625 Broadway, will be open before the show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The collection presented is for spring 2023 and includes new pieces. We have about seven new pieces and I’m really excited Lorain is seeing it first, Terance said. The show is going to be bright, fun but serious; I never used to work with bright colors and now I’m ready to give it a shot. Terance said the fashion show production was inspired by his experience during New York Fashion Week 2022. We got great reviews and I really loved the collection we showed during Fashion Week,” he said. We want people to see the resilience and energy we saw in New York and expand their horizons. He said he wanted to produce the best for his hometown. The artistry for me is putting everything into the show, no matter how long the show itself is, Terance said. I want to bring the right atmosphere and tell a story. I feel like there’s more scrutiny and pressure because everyone knows me here, and it’s not like New York where I can do anything without being questioned. Terance said they are continually evolving. I always feel like I’m just getting started, he says. Before opening the store, I was strictly doing fashion shows, so I was still learning about our customers and the business aspect. Arredondo-Simmons said the brand produces something for everyone. Not everything is extravagant, she says. We want to stay relevant in the community and let people know that we make clothes that anyone can wear, no matter where they go.

