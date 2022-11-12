Lindsay Lohan wears Versace for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon – WWD

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, ready for the holidays in red.
For her television appearance to promote her Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a sleeveless red leather Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of white pointy toe heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and hoop earrings.
Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who dressed her for his promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” In addition to this look for “Jimmy Fallon,” Roach also dressed her for the New York red carpet premiere in a Valentino floral dress.
Recently, Roach received the first CFDA Stylist Award for his achievements as a celebrity stylist. Her client list also includes Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Megan Thee Stallion.
For makeup, Lohan worked with Kristofer Buckle for a TV-ready look that included a matte lip, a touch of blush, lightly smoky eyeshadow, and mascara. For the hair, she worked with hairstylist Danielle Priano, who parted her hair down the center and gave it a voluminous wavy style. Her nails, done by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein, were also red and coordinated with the dress.
Lohan’s fashion has been the focus of her ongoing promotional tour for “Falling for Christmas.” Along with the Valentino dress she wore to the New York red carpet premiere, she also wore a colorful double-breasted blazer and bootcut pants by Akris to appear on “Good Morning America.”
“Falling for Christmas” was released on Netflix on November 10. The film also stars Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young, Chase Ramsey and Blythe Howard. The comedy has been described as Lohan’s comeback vehicle after a break from movies. The actress also recorded a version of the classic Christmas song “Jingle Bell Rock” for the film.
