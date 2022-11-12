I’m 30Here are the fashion trends I love





I feel so lucky to have grown up in the late 90s and early 2000s. Fashion was so fun and free, full of self-expression. It was a everything is fine kind of era. Skirts were mini, belts were big, and velor tracksuits were a must. Limited Too and Claires were every tween’s favorite store, filled with trendy items that mimicked the clothes our favorite celebrities wore. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were at the forefront of my stylistic inspiration. I spent countless hours clipping photos from magazines and creating a mood board every year before school (which would now be Pinterest-like). I would then go shopping and try to recreate some of my favorite looks that I had cut. Looking at the trends of the late 90s and early 2000s, you’ll notice that the red carpets were full of fun and eclectic looks, and it’s a breath of fresh air to see these fun styles come full circle. Here’s why I accept that the trends of my youth are back, rather than trying to resist them. Nostalgia It’s so nostalgic to wear trends now at 29 that I wore when I was young and a teenager. I’m entering my thirties excited about the future of fashion and discovering the stylish looks I wore growing up. I like to mix and match old and new styles and take inspiration from the younger generation. There’s something so liberating about seeing two generations come together around similar fashion interests. Instead of being competitive, the fashion space is becoming more collaborative every day, with people of all ages drawing style inspiration from one generation to the next. Trends also come with a feel-good familiarity. Have you ever heard that fashion tends to work in cycles of 20 to 30 years? As I begin a new chapter in my life, it’s heartening to see familiar trends once again. Durability It is so important to buy and dress sustainably to improve our environment and the health of our planet. I found some Juicy Couture tracksuits in my closet that I couldn’t even remember having had 12 years ago, and rather than buy a new one (yes, they’re back), I opted for the vintage style. Also, you can find so many amazing pieces in thrift stores that actually date back to the late 90s and early 2000s rather than buying something new which I like to do with my current wardrobe. The trends I like There are countless trends from the 90s and early 2000s that are back right now, but I’ve found myself particularly on the lookout for these lately: Oversized Jackets

Touches of pink

Velvet

baggy jeans

Mini bags

Mini skirts My biggest advice to people in their twenties is to keep your favorite fashion pieces even if you think they’re out of style. What happens comes back, and one day you’ll be so thankful that you kept things from your childhood. I’m 30 Here’s the Biggest Change I’m Making While Dressing Up

