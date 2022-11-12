Kim Kardashian reveals shocking new level of desperation she went to wear $5million dress in ‘chilling’ confession

KIM Kardashian has revealed the new levels of desperation she reached to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala.

The star confessed that Ripley’s, the museum housing the famous dress, wouldn’t allow her to try it on a second time.

Kim Kardashian confessed her desperation to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala

The museum wouldn't let her try again

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, told viewers that it wasn’t until her mother Kris Jenner made a phone call that she got to try on the dress.

In a confessional she said: “I was like please mum, if you make this happen I will marry you! I would have done anything. After my mum’s talk they agreed to let me try on the dress one last time.

She flew to Florida after making drastic changes to her diet and exercise routine in an effort to lose weight.

Kim appeared topless with only shapewear on her lower half as she tried to slip into the dress, but it still wouldn’t fit on her bottom.

Members of her team urged her to “push her a** in” as her assistant eventually stepped in to help, repositioning her bum and shapewear to put the dress on.

Although it was on her body, the back did not close and had to be tied rather than zipped for her to wear.

Despite this, Kim wore the dress to the Met Gala, which she attended with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live comic did not appear in the episode after the couple split unexpectedly over the summer.

WHERE DID HE GO ?

Kardashians viewers were shocked watching the new episode eager to see a glimpse of Kim and Pete’s romance.

The New York native was clearly removed and it didn’t sit well with the fans.

A scene from the montage showed part of Pete’s body, which fans had previously seen in a preview of the show teasing his appearance.

As two wardrobe stylists pin the back of the dress, a man, who has dressed similarly and has the same body type as Pete, sits watching.

Previous clips posted byBelieve it or not from Ripley! Museumalso proved that Pete was on the fitting.

Screenshots of Pete’s crop photos were posted on a popular Kardashian Reddit page, where fans rang.

One speculated: “This season had to be 100% reworked after they broke up. I can’t imagine they didn’t get him to sign a release beforehand. What happened? past !?”

Another wrote: “It’s a shame, I bet his comment during that scene would have been funny.”

“Omg he was there for this. Maybe this was the beginning of the end. My husband would be mortified if I acted like this about a dress that didn’t fit me,” another fan wrote.

Clothing drama

Kim’s attempts to fit into the dress extended throughout the episode.

During an earlier fitting, Kim looked close to tears when she realized she wasn’t thin enough to fit into the historic piece, which was custom-made for Marilyn in 1962.

You know what, I’m going to try everything, and if I really lose 10 pounds, then try again, she said.

While having lunch with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kim revealed that Ripleys Believe It Or Not! The museum initially shelved plans for her to wear it.

They just ripped the whole thing off me and I’m pissed, she began.

I had to try the prototype first and see if it matched, and once it matched they would send the original.

And when I went to put it on, it wasn’t even riding my hips, and I was just devastated.

The determined TV personality was finally able to adapt to the dress, losing 16 pounds in three weeks.

She walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing the original dress with then-boyfriend Pete before changing into a replica for the rest of the evening.

It was such a challenge, Kim explained tovoguein the night.

It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks.

Kim continued to lose weight in the weeks and months that followed.

In the end, a call from Kris Jenner got her a second chance

5 The star went to great lengths to fit into the dress and even it wasn’t quite right Credit: Getty