6 tips for revamping your wardrobe: guide for men

Nobody told you that creating a wardrobe for yourself was hard work. If your only clothing options involve graphic men’s tees and ripped jeans, it might be time for a menswear makeover. Getting the right pieces into your wardrobe takes a little more effort than grabbing some essentials from department store hangers. Here are six tips to help you master your wardrobe so you can greet every day in style!

#1. Clean out your closet

Before you fill your desk drawers with graphic t shirts for men, you need to make room first. A lot of guys hit a wall trying to rummage through their used clothes. After all, there’s a reason thrift stores have far fewer options for men than for women; guys just don’t give away their stuff! Tying memories and feelings with family heirlooms is something we all do, but keeping overly stretched shirts and faded pants is no way to build a wardrobe.

#2. Look for the essentials

There are certain things every man needs in his closet. Some outfits are so typical of menswear that they never go out of style. While there is lots of must-have items in men’s fashionsome necessities you should have in your wardrobe include:

blazer

white button down

Men’s Graphic Tees

Oxford wingtips

Comfortable sneakers

chinos

Leather belt

Stocking up on these essentials will ensure you’re ready to go, no matter the occasion. When you’re revamping your wardrobe, it’s a great time to find new outfits to go with some of the old basics you already own.

#3. understand color

Adding color to a wardrobe can make things stand out, but if you don’t know how to mix and match shades well, your outfit can look more preschool than Piccasso. As a result, many men are hesitant to try new shades in their dresser drawers. Everything from skin tone to contrast in skin and hair color can change how certain colors look on you. Take some time to research which shades complement your style and don’t be afraid to add accent colors to take your outfit to the next level.

#4. Capsule cabinet

Some men don’t have the closet space for a major wardrobe overhaul. Others may be starting from scratch and not sure which items to choose first. A wardrobe capsule solves both of these problems by creating a collection of clothes that can be used in multiple outfits. These assemblies are meant to be put together to create a complete wardrobe from a few simple pieces. With the basics in place, you can then expand your options as you see fit.

#5. Iconic Accessories

A great way to create a personal brand through style is to use a signature garment. It can be as simple as a pair of iconic shades or as complex as a diverse selection of men’s graphic tees. Many elements can serve as a style cue, including:

Watches

Wristbands

Rings

Eyeglasses

Socks

Shoes

Necklace

Try not to be too extravagant or over the top with your customization. While a plate-sized watch can be a great addition to the Flava Flavs keychain, it won’t get you any numbers at the club.

#6. Finance your fashion

Once you’ve got all the basics down, you can start thinking about expanding your options and adding more to your wardrobe. Instead of buying all the trendy men’s graphic t-shirts, it’s better to work with a budget. If you pay a monthly allowance for clothing purchases, you know that shopping sprees won’t get out of control. Try to keep accessories and major purchases within this budget and you will always have the funds to buy an emergency outfit just in case!

Internal wardrobe war

Reworking your wardrobe or making one from scratch can be a frustrating experience. Trying to erase old clothes and the memories they hold can make some men procrastinate, leaving them with few options and few style choices. Don’t let your emotional attachment to a particular trend get in the way of your efforts to improve your own style. Create a wardrobe that is both versatile and attractive and choosing an outfit every day will never be a chore again!