Fashion
Neel Ranaut makes clothes out of eggs, flowers and leaves, making Uorfi Javed boring
There are different levels of quirky fashion.
The simplest thing is that we do ghar ke kapde fashionable enough for a mall.
Next is Ranveer Singh with her loud and bold fashion choices, whether it’s bright neon prints or a skirt with a shirt and pants.
Then comes Uorfi Javed with clothes made of razor blades, pieces of broken glass, stones and watches.
Just when you thought clothes couldn’t get any weirder, someone from Tripura took it a step further by creating elaborate outfits from a natural basket, literally.
Sarabjit Sarkar, better known as Neel Ranaut, makes clothes from leaves, flowers, mushrooms, etc., and he probably did.
Before you start imagining a parody account with hilarious outfits, let me tell you that her designs are as good as, if not better than, any fantasy designer you look up to.
Keep in mind that he doesn’t really poke fun at celebrities with his recreations. He makes every outfit with all his heart and soul.
Flowers and leaves are harder to work with than fabric. They don’t always twist and bend like a piece of cloth, which makes his job that much harder, but he’s not one to give up. From skirts made of banana leaves and papaya to tops made of mushrooms and hibiscus flowers, her designs are beautiful and original.
He practically creates high fashion in a small village in Tripura and you shouldn’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise.
The 27-year-old is also famous for recreating famous celebrity outfits. Her natural imitations of the outfits worn by Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra are praiseworthy.
Most of her posts are tagged with Village Fashion Week and that’s not really a stretch.
Neel Ranaut is a one man army. He gathers leaves and flowers to make his outfits. He designs them himself and sews them up, sometimes with the help of members of his family. He even models in his own creations and poses with the skill of a professional model.
Neel Ranaut is a big fan of Kangana Ranaut and often portrays himself as his little sister in his videos. That’s why he chose a pseudonym after his name.
His ingenuity did not go unnoticed.
Celebrities like Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut and design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have praised Neel Ranaut’s creativity, with the latter even inviting him to walk the ramp for them.
Most fashion influencers today come from privileged backgrounds and although they have had their own journey of growth and learning, Neels’ journey is worth supporting.
He makes content with the simplest resources—a regular smartphone, his family’s closet, and things he finds in the forest. He doesn’t have a slew of endorsements or brand deals to brighten his profile, but the guy has tons of talent to wow even those with little interest in fashion. He’s a fashion influencer who deserves so much more.
We all support the underdog, the one with talent without any air. Neel Ranaut is the underdog we need to support right now.
