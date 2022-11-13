After a two-year hiatus, GTCO Fashion Weekend returns | The Guardian Nigeria News

After a two-year hiatus, Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend is back for fashion and style enthusiasts everywhere to experience unprecedented fashion moments.

GTCO Fashion Weekend is a free business platform that combines elements of global fashion trends, the delicate nuances of African streetwear styles and human creative enterprise to create one of the most most delicious from fashion retail.

The 2022 edition, which starts today, November 12, and will run until tomorrow, Sunday, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos, would feature the best of Nigeria and international designers with the newest collections to make their runway debut, master classes, free stalls and a streetwear village.

According to organizers, the 2022 GTCO Fashion Weekend, which is the 5th edition, would also feature more than 120 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exhibiting their wares.

Organizers said all comers will enjoy an immersive shopping experience as local small businesses showcase their fashion collections and stylish accessories.

Commenting on GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022, Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, said: Fashion is first and foremost a form of self-expression, and in light of everything that has happened since our last Fashion Weekend event in 2019. , we are happy to be able to explore possibilities within the fashion industry locally and abroad, especially as people increasingly go back outside and can experiment new fashion and style ideas.

Speaking on SMEs, Agbaje said: We have kept our vision of supporting small and medium enterprises through the uncertain times of the past two years. Like our core values ​​as a financial institution, our promise to promote the business will never change. We will continue to lend the full weight of our franchise to improving the lives and livelihoods of every African, not only by meeting all of our customers’ financial needs with innovative products and services, but also by creating and championing initiatives that help businesses and economies thrive.