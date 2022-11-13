Inside Tiffany Trump’s lavish wedding to Michael Boulos as she stuns in a white dress with bridesmaid Ivanka at Mar-a-Lago





TIFFANY Trump’s gorgeous Mar-a-Lago wedding was revealed in pictures as she celebrated alongside dad Donald, mum Marla Maples and other famous faces. The former president’s youngest daughter, 29, married her millionaire fiancé, Michael Boulos, at the Florida hotspot on Saturday afternoon. 23 Donald Trump kisses his daughter, Tiffany, on her wedding day 23 Tiffany and Trump are seated during the wedding Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Trump and his wife, Melania, look on during the ceremony Credit: BackGrid 23 Tiffany stands by her husband, Michael [left] Credit: Instagram 23 Donald Trump Jr appears at his sister’s wedding Credit: BackGrid 23 Ivanka Trump was part of her sister’s wedding party Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Tiffany wore a second dress for the reception Credit: Instagram 23 Mother of the Bride, Marla Maples Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Tiffany was all smiles as she walked arm in arm with her dad on Friday Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Father and daughter squinted in the sunshine as they prepared for Tiffany’s wedding at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Guests posted beautiful photos from Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner Credit: Instagram 23 The happy couple Credit: Instagram 23 Ivanka Trump posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself and her 11-year-old daughter at the wedding in beautiful blue Cinderella dresses 23 The photo the bride’s sister posted with her daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, was followed by a photo of Ivanka with her hubby all dressed up to celebrate Tifanny’s union Trump could be seen hugging and kissing his youngest daughter, Tiffany, on his big day. Tiffany walked down the aisle in a stunning Elie Saab dress with beautiful beadwork and long sleeves. She accessorized with diamond and pearl drop earrings and kept her makeup classic with stunning smokey eyes and a pale pink lip. Dressed in a suit and bow tie, the proud dad appeared to be enjoying the festivities. The ceremony began around 4:55 p.m., with a gentleman serenading the guests just before the wedding party walked down the aisle. Earlier on her big day, several fire engines were pictured arriving casually at the couple’s wedding, driving in a line. It is not known if there was an emergency during the ceremony or if emergency personnel joined the festivities to ensure the safety of the wedding party and guests. Guests took to Instagram to post beautiful photos of a lavish rehearsal dinner ahead of the upcoming nuptials. Around four o’clock in the afternoon, Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself and her 11-year-old daughter at the wedding in beautiful blue Cinderella dresses . The photo the bride’s sister posted with her daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, was followed by a photo of Ivanka with her hubby all dressed up to celebrate Tiffany’s union. A large Imperial Event Rentals folder depicting plush all-white furniture on the front was seen earlier in Mar-a-Lago. It is understood Trump and his second wife, Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, are overseeing the fantasy function. A source has already saidpage 6“There was a lot of planning and a lot of staging. “It’s Tiffany’s big moment, and it’s going to be lavish. It’s going to be a big, big deal.” A week before the star-studded event, Tiffany was feted with an over-the-top bridal shower hosted by her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump. In attendance was Elvira Grau, a longtime friend of Marlas and co-founder of events company SPACE54, who told the US the bride-to-be had “a lot of sexy lingerie” as a gift. Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement in January 2021 at the White House, a day before Trump left the presidency. The couple then sent out invitations for their wedding in May after their plan to tie the knot in Greece fell through. Michael proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat ring estimated at $1.2 million. They apparently met in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018 – less than a year after she split from college boyfriend Ross Mechanic. Trump’s soon-to-be son-in-law has an estimated net worth of $20 million, it has been reported. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where the family business is located and studied at the American International School of Lagos. Michael’s father is Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos, who runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate that deals in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction. Tiffany and Michael currently live in Miami where many members of the Trump family have moved. Mar-a-Lago, where the former president now resides, is a Florida resort and historic landmark built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. The 62,500 square foot property was completed in 1927 and has approximately 126 rooms. It is the second largest mansion in the state of Florida and the 22nd largest mansion in the United States. 23 U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz attended the ceremony with his wife, Ginger Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 On her big day, several fire engines were pictured arriving casually at the couple’s wedding, driving in a line 23 Marla Maples is pictured overseeing preparations for the lavish occasion Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Eric Trump helped his family with the set up today Credit: Pichichipixx for The US Sun 23 Michael proposed to Tiffany at the White House a day before her father left office Credit: Instagram 23 She showed photos of her engagement at the White House Credit: Instagram 23 Trump’s future son-in-law has an estimated net worth of $20 million 23 The bride-to-be enjoyed a lavish bridal shower with loved ones ahead of the big day Credit: Twitter 23 She and Michael are ready to get married in front of 500 guests Credit: Instagram

