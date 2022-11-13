And one: Kyle Filipowski scores second double-double in Duke men’s basketball dominance over USC Upstate





After every Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the player of the game and more. After the Blue Devils’ 84-38 loss to USC Upstate, the Blue Zone breaks down Kyle Filipowski’s second straight double-double and the rest of Duke’s performance: A player: Kyle Filipowski The tall freshman picked up where he left off. He recorded his second straight double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, leading the team in both stats. There was, however, one noticeable difference from his debut: his composure. .@DukeMBB took down USC Upstate in imperious fashion Friday night. Vote for the player in the game below before 10 a.m.: — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) November 12, 2022 Filipowski did not commit a single turnover, and even when the game accelerated, he knew how to play at his own pace. With six minutes remaining in the first half, the Westtown, NY native deftly maneuvered his way around an opposing screen to tap the ball off the dribbling Spartan guard. And with a defender trailing behind him at full steam, Filipowski didn’t force a tough, hard-fought shot. On the contrary, he slowed down in time to draw the foul, make the layup again and complete an old-school three-point play. A talented goalscorer to start with, Filipowski is already tightening the loose screws in his game. The nation should be looking for the type of player he will have developed next March. One word: Momentum The game didn’t start on the happiest note for Dukeif anything, it was a dreadful first two minutes for the Blue Devils. A turnover from junior captain Jeremy Roach set up USC Upstates Jordan Gainey for an impressive acrobatic layup as he edged out a recovering Tyrese Proctor. A second Roach turnover in the next game gave the Spartans another open layup. And Khydarius Smith’s third corner gave his side a comfortable seven-point lead. From the first minute, the momentum was in favor of USC Upstate. Only briefly, however. The Blue Devils responded with their own punch: Led by two emphatic colors from Dereck Lively II, they recorded 14 unanswered points. They followed that up with an exhilarating 15-point run and ended the first half firing on all cylinders. Momentum was all it took for USC Upstate to hit the historic home team first. But it was also the momentum that landed the Spartans in a 47-point second-half deficit. They never recovered from those runs as the Blue Devils took the blowout victory by 46 points. And it’s that momentum that head coach Jon Scheyers’ inaugural team will need as they prepare for their highly anticipated showdown against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks next week. One stat: 52 rebounds The Blue Devils unleashed their four rebound-hungry 7-foot bigs in their blowout win. The result? A whopping 52 boards32 defensive and 20 offensive. The team’s elite rebound paved the way for their defensive prowess and eventual offensive success. The 32 defensive rebounds limited the Spartans’ second-chance points and started their own offensive runs. And while Duke struggled to capitalize on its second-chance opportunities in the first half, the second half saw Blue Devil score 16 points on the offensive boards. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

