Nightcrawler Cosplay Pays Tribute to Marvel’s Most Underrated Mutant Hero





A bizarrely awesome X-Men cosplay draws attention to the X-Men’s funniest and most tragic mutant… Kurt Wagner aka Nightcrawler.



The strange x-menKurt Wagner’s own teleportation mutant aka Somnambulist receives the ultimate online spotlight cosplayer Eric Melo Cosplay, which portrays the character quite comically.

Joining Professor Charles Xavier’s second generation of X-Men alongside Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, and Thunderbird, Nightcrawler quickly established himself as a valuable part of the new team. Nightcrawler not only earned his place in the ranks of the mutant Cyclops and Wolverine, but also managed to lead the X-Men team at times. Although Kurt was quite discriminated against for his hairy, blue-skinned appearance, Nightcrawler persevered and never let his optimism waver for a second. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: The X-Men’s New Teleporter Hints At Nightcrawler’s Secret History After years of preparation, cosplayer Eric Melo Cosplay (@erics.rar) took to Instagram to share his Nightcrawler celebration cosplay with fellow X-Men and Marvel Comics fans. Taking inspiration from the clothing of Ateleir Reis (@atelier.reis), Eric’s Nightcrawler cosplay is a direct translation of the mutant’s blue-skinned appearance as well as his red and black. circus outfit from comic book source material. Against a moonlit backdrop, the cosplay photo itself was taken by veteran cosplay photographer Gabrielle Eccard (@gabrielleeccard). As a former circus performer, Kurt often performed stunts in a colorful red and black performance costume that stayed with the character throughout his days as X-Man. The red and black circus costume is a recurring item for Nightcrawler, and it’s the costume the character has worn most often, outside of live-action. x-men 20th Century Fox movies.

Just like this cosplay, Nightcrawler really stands out among his fellow X-Men In recent years, Nightcrawler has joined his fellow X-Men and the rest of the mutant kind on the island nation of Krakoa. Nightcrawler has taken a step back from superhero duties to take on a new role on the island’s Silent Council alongside major mutants Professor X, Storm, Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw and more. . Nightcrawler is one of the few remaining X-Men who has retained a sense of compassion for mutants and humans alike, especially in the current climate. During the X-Men’s battle against the Celestial known as the Progenitor in the recent Judgment Day event, Nightcrawler proves essential in turning the tide and saving Earth from certain destruction. The X-Men are such an inclusive and complete superhero team of diverse personalities and skills that there should be a mutant for everyone. With so much attention given to x-men like Wolverine, Storm, Rogue and Colossus, it’s refreshing to see that Somnambulist is still admired and respected by hardcore fans because this disguise clearly shows. Next: Doctor Doom Cosplay Honors His Unforgettable Hellfire Gala Revamp Source: Eric Melo Cosplay (1,2,3,4)

