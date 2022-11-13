How much did Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress cost? Bride dons Elie Saab’s crystal-encrusted gown





PALM BEACH, FL: The daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, 29, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25, at the Mar-a-Lago family club on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to reports, Tiffany walked down the aisle wearing Lebanese designer Elie Saab's dress. She also opted for sultry smokey eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The couple, who met at Lindsay Lohan's Mykonos beach club in Greece in 2018, got engaged at the White House Rose Garden in January 2021, just a day before Trump left office following the election defeat of 2020, according to under the sun. Tiffany's engagement ring, with a 13-carat diamond estimated at around $1.2 million, was designed by Lebanese Samer Halima. At the wedding, which was planned by father Donald and mother Marla, more than 500 guests arrived, reports Page 6. In attendance was Elvira Grau, a longtime friend of Marla and Melania Trump, who stunned in a gold off-the-shoulder dress. Ivanka Trump also posed with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children in an Instagram photo on Friday, Nov. 11, as the family continued the celebrations into the weekend. She wrote, tagging Tiffany and Michael in the post, "Ready to celebrate." READ MORE Stone-faced Donald Trump spotted at daughter Tiffany and fiancé Michael Bolous' wedding rehearsal 'Celebrating my beautiful sister': Ivanka Trump hosts bridal shower for Tiffany Marla also shared a reel of photos of a young Tiffany, writing, "Tiffany Ariana: I once held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know that you will always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. I love you, mom. How much did Tiffany Trump's wedding dress cost? Famous for dressing stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton, Elie Saab's couture wedding dresses cost more than $300,000, according to Hola. At her bridal shower earlier this month, Tiffany chose a white lace Bronx and Banco dress, which cost $460. Many well-wishers also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. Republican political commentator Paris Dennard wrote, "Congratulations to her first daughter, @TiffanyATrump, and her fiancé @MichaelZBoulos on their wedding today in Palm Beach." One user wrote, "Proud father, former President Trump escorting his youngest daughter…Wishing Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos a long and happy life together." Proud father, former President Trump escorting his youngest daughter…

I wish Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos a long and happy life together. Her wedding dress is an exquisite custom design by Elie Saab. pic.twitter.com/S0DCiVdPXM Nikki O (@RWatcher2019) November 13, 2022 This article contains comments made on the Internet by individuals and organizations. MEAWW cannot independently confirm these and does not support any claims or opinions expressed online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meaww.com/what-is-the-cost-of-tiffany-trumps-wedding-dress-bride-dons-elie-saabs-crystal-encrusted-gown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

