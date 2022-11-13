Wedding of Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter – discover the magnificent wedding dress



















12 November 2022 – 22:18



Rebecca Lewis

Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, marries Michael Boulos. Trump’s wedding took place at Mar-A-Lago.

Tiffany Trump, 29, married his longtime partner, being walked down the aisle by his father, former President of the United States Donald Trump. BOUTIQUE: 20 best gift ideas for a 2022 bridal shower The bride wore a sparkling dress with long sleeves with a crew neck and she kept her blonde hair long and loose with beautiful stylish curls. Loading player… WATCH: Donald and Melania Trump leave the White House shortly after Tiffany’s engagement Tiffany teamed the look with pearl earrings and in images shared by DailyMail.comhad her half-sister Ivanka as one of many bridesmaids who were all dressed in various Grecian-style blue dresses. The groom, Michael Boulos, and his wife tied the knot at Mar-A-Lago — Trump’s private clubs — in Florida on Nov. 12, and the night before the family shared photos of Tiffany with her dad and his mother, Marla Maples. READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded ceremony MORE: Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces her engagement – ​​wait until you see her unique ring Marla shared a series of photos on Instagram from the pre-wedding celebrations, with one photo showing an open bible on 1 Corinthians and a pink notebook in which she wrote “letters to Tiffany”. “The day before the wedding and starting like this,” she wrote, as on the big day she posted a second photo from inside the estate, adding, “His favor be upon you.” Tiffany and Michael met in 2017 Marla also shared a reel of photos of a young Tiffany, writing: “Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know that you will always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. I love you, mom. Tiffany and Michael got engaged in January 2021 announcing the news a day before her father left office. Marla shared a series of photos to honor her daughter “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! I feel blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the couple in the White House Rose Garden, where Michael proposed. They met in 2017 at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

