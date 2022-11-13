Alabama men and women earn NCAA cross country championship spots





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. A day after the Alabama women won an automatic bid for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships by winning the NCAA Southern Regional Championships, the Crimson Tide men won an overall bid on Saturday. It was the third time in program history that both men and women have qualified for national championships in the same year and the second season in a row. This year’s national championships will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Stillwater, Okla. It will be the 22n/a participation and the 11th for women at the national championships. “We are thrilled to continue what has already been such a special season. This is the third time in program history that both men and women have qualified for national championships in the same season and that is the first time we’ “I’ve done in consecutive years. Our women have been so impressive this season, especially in winning SEC and regional titles in dominant fashion. The men are looking to close the season strong after using a stellar performance to win the SEC title last month.” Alabama at NCAA Cross Country Championships The UA women are competing in this year’s NCAA championships after winning their first Southeastern Conference title since 1987 and their first NCAA South regional championship since 1986.

This year's appearance marks the first time the Tide women have won back-to-back NCAA championship berths in program history.

Chelangat became UA's first NCAA individual cross-country champion in the 2020 season and finished second last season

In addition to Chelangat earning back-to-back All-America cross-country honors, the Crimson Tide has two other All-Americans Amaris Pacific and Flomena Asekol who will survey Alabama at this year's Nationals

Alabama women were 15th at last season's NCAA championships after finishing eighth in the 2020 season

The Crimson Tide men earned an overall bid for this year's championships after finishing third at the NCAA Southern Regional Championships Friday morning in Huntsville, Ala.

UA men make back-to-back NCAA championship appearances for the first time since 2009 and 2010

Victor Kiprop who went undefeated this season, including decisive wins at the SEC and NCAA Southern Regional Championships, leads the Crimson Tide along with other All-Americans Eliud Kipsang and Hillary Cheruiyot

Men finished 27th last season in Tallahassee, Florida. For all the latest team news, follow AlabamaTrack on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General sports news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

