Fashion
Porsha Williams secretly got a marriage license…months before accidentally revealing her wedding dress
Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia secretly got a marriage license… months before the RHOA alum accidentally revealed her wedding dress
Porsha Williams and fiancé Simon Guobadia have quietly taken a step forward in planning their nuptials.
The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her 58-year-old entrepreneur beau secretly got a marriage license last summer, according to TMZ.
Public records obtained by the outlet revealed that the couple obtained the document on August 19 in Fulton County, Georgia.
The news comes days after the Pursuit of Porsha author accidentally showed off her glamorous wedding dress to fans during an Instagram live stream.
Clandestine: Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia quietly took a step forward in their nuptial planning as she and her beau secretly obtained a marriage license in Fulton County, Georgia in August
Porsha shocked fans in May 2021 when she announced her engagement to Simon just a month after coming out.
She appeared on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her man, along with a long caption making it clear she had nothing to do with her divorce from co-star Falynn Guobadia.
Porsha explained to her followers at the time: ‘For all of you who need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I have nothing to do with their divorce petition. It’s between them.
A clerk at the court where the couple obtained their license said there was no expiry date attached to the documents and the document had not yet been signed and returned.
Shocking! Porsha shocked fans in May 2021 when she announced her engagement to Simon just a month after their relationship began
Date night: Porsha and Simon attended the Hawks’ home season opener in Atlanta last month
Last Thursday, the reality TV personality inadvertently revealed her red wedding dress on Instagram Live for several seconds before shutting down her livestream in a panic.
She was trying on clothes with her sister Lauren Williams before mistakenly turning the camera in the direction of her dress, which was facing forward as it hung in the closet.
The eye-catching crimson number was adorned with a gold accessory and had a feathered skirt.
Mistake: Last Thursday, the reality TV personality inadvertently revealed her red wedding dress on Instagram Live for several seconds before shutting down her livestream in a panic
“My wedding dress was in the thing! she shouted, before adding ‘Take it off!’ and end the stream without explanation.
Porsha left Real Housewives of Atlanta last year after starring in the Bravo franchise for nearly a decade, and is in the first season of her spinoff show, Porsha’s Family Matters.
Williams was married to Kordell Stewart from 2013 to 2019. She later got engaged to Dennis McKinley but they never married.
The two share and co-parent daughter Pilar McKinley, three.
Panic: “My wedding dress was in the thing!” Porsha shouted, before adding “Take it off!” and end the stream without explanation
