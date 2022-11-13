Baylor Men’s Basketball No. 5 wins first-round rematch against Norfolk State 87-70





By Gio Gennero | sports editor Baylor’s No. 5 men’s basketball went 2-0 after winning its 2021 NCAA Tournament first round rematch with Norfolk State University 87-70. The defending Big 12 champions are now 4-0 against the Spartans and go 40-3 in non-conference play over the past three seasons. “We knew they were going to be a good, well-drilled team and we knew they would be happy to play us,” head coach Scott Drew said. “Great game for us, the crowd was great and I think we learned a lot as a team.” In his second time in suit for the Bears, freshman guard Keyonte George came out with 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds, hitting six threes in the process. “My preparation for every game remains the same,” said George. “I didn’t feel it the last game, but I involved my teammates. The shots will fall, so you just have to control what you can control. Redshirt senior guard Adam Flagler wasn’t far behind with 18 points and five assists. Junior forward Jalen Bridges scored in clusters with 20 points, also grabbing five rebounds. Those three combined for 61 of Baylor’s 87 points. The Bears forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 23 points. Both teams started the game by trading a few buckets, and for the first five minutes it was a simple possession game. The game began to open up when George hit three straight shots, including a transition pull-up three that resulted in a four-point play, which tipped Ferrell Center, as the Bears took the lead 13-7. Just under halfway into Game 1, the Bears led a 7-0 series to help take their first double-digit lead of the contest at 26-13. It became a very defensive back-and-forth battle as the Bears didn’t score for almost four minutes. But at the same time, they hadn’t given up a field goal for three minutes. George ended the scoring drought, as he continued to pour it from beyond the arc, hitting his fourth of the game to go up 34-22. With just over three minutes left at halftime, Norfolk State converted a one-and-one to reduce their deficit to single digits. The Spartans managed to cut the Bears’ lead to five points around the one-minute mark, but several Flagler threes held them at arm’s length, 42-34 heading into the break. George led all scorers before halftime with 15 points. George also led the team in assists and rebounds at halftime. Flagler followed suit with nine points on three-for-five shooting from three-point field. Overall, Baylor shot 40% from the field first and 38.1% from three. Defensively, that forced the Spartans to 11 turnovers in the first half, leading to 12 points behind on turnovers. Flagler hit his fourth three of the game to open the scoring in the second half. The next time around, George connected on his fifth of the night and the Bears’ lead grew in double digits to 48-36. Bridges would then join the run, completing a layup before getting a block on the other end just to come down and hit a three of his own, as Baylor began to take control of the game. Flagler set things up to break down his defender as he finished a tough floater, causing the crowd to explode to the height of a 61-46 Baylor advantage. The Bears continued to roll, keeping control of the contest for the entire second half. Next, Baylor hosts the University of Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.

