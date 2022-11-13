Mustangs season ends disappointingly | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — Southwest Minnesota State’s football team ended its season with a sour taste in its mouth with a 49-0 home loss to Augusta in the season finale. Onte Burns extended his hold on the NSIC record for career tackles, finishing the game with eight solo tackles to bring his total to 213. He finished the season with 103 total tackles, tying him with Winona State’s Clay Schueffner and giving him at least a share of the conference’s total tackles title for the third straight year. Augustana’s offense was too much for SMSU to handle. Whether through the run or through the air, the Vikings managed to rack up some big wins all afternoon. They threw for 228 yards on over ten yards per attempt while adding 172 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry. They scored on a four-minute drive on their first possession of the game and never looked back. Defensively, Augustana’s defensive line was giving the Mustangs crises. In his last game with the team, Sherwood was able to spin some tackles and do something out of the blue a few times. More frequently, however, the Vikings would overrun the line of scrimmage and kill the game before it could begin. Sherwood rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries while the rest of the Mustangs offense totaled -42 yards rushing. He finished the season with 1,213 rushing yards, good for second in team history in a single season. Injuries forced SMSU to throw some inexperienced players on the offensive line, causing even more trouble for the Mustang offense than Augustana’s loaded defense would have given them regardless. “They are very strong front sevens, especially up front. Throwing inexperienced guys there made it harder because they’re just trying to get their first experience. As if Roman Ordonez had his first real taste of football today,” said head coach Scott Underwood. “I’m not trying to make excuses, but the injury bug has really set us back in different places. It just makes it harder for you to create that offensive or defensive unit. The passing game wasn’t much better, as true rookie Marcus Martin’s inexperience showed against Augustana’s aggressive passing rush. Martin threw three interceptions, was sacked seven times and averaged just over three yards per attempt. Marchioness Ogletree nailed an Augustana pass attempt after the Mustangs pinned the Vikings on their own 1-yard line with a long punt. Ogletree was also able to salvage an interception late in the third quarter. Despite the cold and windy weather, punter Carter Dicker put in a solid performance with the special teams unit. He kicked for 233 yards that day, including a 58-yard punt that pinned the Vikings on their own one-yard line — a punt that set up Ogletree’s interception. The loss takes the Mustangs to 4-7 in their first season under Scott Underwood, a marked improvement from their 1-5 campaign in 2021. Along with Sherwood and Burns, offensive lineman Dylan Lauer, defensive end Austin Moore, defensive back Alan Giron and wide receivers Adrian Tolbert and Eli Jefferson all played their final games in the Mustangs brown and gold. “Those are tough holes to fill if you look at their talents and what they’ve done for this program, especially this year,” Underwood said. “We are still a fairly young football program but we will miss our seven seniors, who have been dominant players at home.” Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2022/11/mustangs-season-ends-in-disappointing-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos