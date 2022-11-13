5 of the most controversial fast fashion brands: Shein, Zara and more

5 of the most controversial fast fashion brands, from Shein to Zara. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

A recent survey in fast fashion brand shein uncovered the gross mistreatment of their factory workers. But Shein is far from the only fast fashion brand to have come under fire for its practices.

Reports have revealed both the human rights issues of people working for many fast fashion companies, as well as the environmental impacts they have on the fashion industry. 10% of total carbon emissions produced globally.

These five brands are the first ones that come to mind when discussing why the fast fashion industry is so controversial.

A recent investigation of Shein revealed deplorable factory conditions. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks/AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Channel 4’s recent survey of working conditions at Shein revealed appalling factory conditions, with severely overworked and underpaid workers.

Exploration of two of the company’s factories revealed that employees were forced to work up to 18 hours a day. What else, employees only had one day off per month, meaning they had to work for weeks on end. Beyond that they were earn as little as four cents per article they made.

Consumers also criticize Shein for its negative impact on the environment and for clothing that is harmful to consumers.

More … than 95% of Shein clothing is made with new plasticswhich, once washed, spreading microplastics in the ocean.

Shein clothes have also been found to be toxic. Scientists found that Shein’s clothes were designed for toddlers content almost 20 times the amount of lead recommended by Health Canada.

Additionally, Shein has faced bad press in the past for selling culturally insensitive products. items like swastika necklaces.

Zara has been accused of stealing artists’ designs and producing clothing with racially obtuse slogans. (Photo by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fast fashion company Zara made headlines several years ago for its non-payment of months wages to employees after the closure of one of its Turkish factories. Over the years, the company has been accused of stealing drawings of artists and produce clothing with racially obtuse slogans.

Additionally, the company is one of many in the fast fashion industry to reject important regulations protecting employee wellbeing. In particular, they opposed new sanctions proposed by the International Agreement on Health and Safety in the Textile and Clothing Industry.

Despite criticism for ignoring the protection of their factory workers, Zara has affirmed that it is committed to being a better participant in the future of the fashion industry.

The company said it plans to use only from sustainable, recycled or organic sources polyester, linen and cotton by 2025. It’s unclear how much this change will affect Zara’s overall environmental impact, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy in 2019. (Photo illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Forever 21 is another of the industry’s most controversial fast fashion brands. The company has already made headlines for pay workers as little as S4 USD per hour.

Additionally, the fashion retailer made headlines for refusing to sign the Bangladesh Agreement on Fire and Building Safety. This agreement attempts to ensure that factory workers of fashion brands work under acceptable conditions.

The public also criticized Forever 21 for canceling and not committing to pay their suppliers for orders placed just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of environmental impact, Forever 21 manufactures clothing with a significant amount of microplastics harmful to the environment and non-biodegradable.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019, closing more than 100 stores and laying off hundreds of employees in Canada and elsewhere. Retail experts suggest that the business should become more sustainability conscious to stay relevant among young, environmentally conscious consumers.

According to Attire Media, despite signing the 2018 Bangladesh accord, H&M is one of 12 major fashion brands that has not cut ties with factories that pose known risks. (File image)

H&M is one of the world’s most popular fast fashion brands, but the company doesn’t have the best reputation for its treatment of workers and the environment.

According to Attire Mediadespite signing the 2018 Accord on Bangladesh, H&M is one of the 12 major fashion brands that has not cut ties with factories with known risks. This decision illustrates the company’s desire to jeopardize the safety of its employees.

In addition, up to 72% off H&M clothing is made with synthetic materials that are harmful to the environment. Clothes made with these materials emit a large amount of carbon dioxide and contribute to harmful global emissions.

In 2019, The New York Times reported that Fashion Nova was paying its employees below the legal minimum wage. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Fashion Nova has gained popularity in recent years. However, the company publishes little information about its business practices, scoring between zero and 10 percent on the transparency scale about how he treats employees.

In 2019, The New York Times reported that Fashion Nova was paying employees below the statutory minimum wage by the Federal Department of Labor.

In addition, Fashion Nova clothing manufactures clothing almost entirely made of synthetic materials. As with other fashion brands that use these materials, Fashion Nova’s fabric harms the oceans by excretion of microplastics and other uncertified natural materials.

