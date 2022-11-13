Yellowjackets report: Both UWS football teams ousted in NCAA first round – Reuters

Naperville, Ill. Wisconsin-Superior’s men’s soccer season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Yellowjackets saw an 86th-minute lead turn into a 3-2 loss to North Central (Ill.).

After an exchange of goals in the first half, the teams were tied at 1 late in the second half, and when Gavin Watkinson scored in the 86th minute of play, the Yellowjackets found themselves just a few minutes of their first NCAA Tournament win since 2019, especially since the Cardinals’ Jack Bonavia was ejected for a second bookable offense in the 75th minute.

However, the 10 Cardinals found an equalizer, from Jaziel Enriquez, at 88:08. UWS pushed downfield and had a corner just seconds later, but the play resulted in a full-length counterattack on the snowy field for the Cardinals, which Daniel Navarro buried for a game-winning goal with just 63 seconds left. play and only 50 seconds after UWS took the lead.

Blake Perry scored the first-half goal for UWS, which had eight shots to the hosts’ 16 and 13 shot attempts to NCC’s 19.

The Yellowjackets end the season 16-4-2.

Loras hits the yellow vests

Wisconsin-Superior found himself on the unfamiliar side of a lopsided scoreline in an NCAA Tournament first-round contest at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

The 15th-ranked Duhawks scored six times in the first half and beat the Yellowjackets 7-1.

Loras scored just 1:49 from the start of the game, and Ryleigh O’Brien added an eighth-minute lead in what would be the first of a five-goal game.

Mya Holmquist kicked off UWS by burying a deflected cross for the UWS goal just 51 seconds later, but O’Brien finished her hat trick early with goals in the 21st and 37th, and added two more in the 38th and 59th minute.

Jenna Lang made seven saves for UWS, which finished the season 15-4-4.

Pioneers beat Yellowjackets

A late surge from Wisconsin-Platteville ruined the final game of the Merrill Thompson Classic on Saturday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Pioneers outscored the Yellowjackets 24-9 in the final nine minutes to claim a 77-68 win.

UWS were scorching in the first half, shooting 16 of 25 from the field and going 7 of 9 from 3-point range for a 43-33 halftime lead. UWS remained in the lead by no less than 11 points midway through the second half. The game got heated, with five technical fouls inflicted in the final 8:51, including three on the UWS. UWP equalized on a free throw after the second technical and took the lead on Bradley Nies’ dunk with 3:53 remaining.

A Josef Fahrenholtz three put the UWS ahead, 66-64, but the Pioneers had a 13-2 advantage the rest of the way.

Five Pioneers scored in double figures, led by Logan Pearson’s 20 points.

For UWS, Fahrenholtz scored 28 of 11 of 17 from the floor. The Yellowjackets were 26 of 49 from the field (53.1%).

The 1-1 Yellowjackets will play at Bethel on Nov. 19.

Four second-period goals for UWS

Wisconsin-Superior had a special day on special teams Saturday, scoring four times on the power play and once shorthanded in a 6-1 non-conference win at St. Mary’s in Winona, Minnesota.

UWS were already leading in the first after Austin Paul scored at even strength when the Cardinals gave them a 5-3 advantage with concurrent minor penalties. CJ Walker (at 7:55 a.m.) and Reed Stark (at 8:34 a.m.) made the Cardinals pay for them both, and Colton Friesen did more justice at 5:24 p.m. when he also scored on the power play.

Less than 20 seconds after UWS was shorthanded late in the second period, Collin Pederson escaped for a shorthanded goal and an insurmountable 5-0 lead.

Friesen finished with a goal and two assists for the Yellowjackets, who were 4 for 6 on the power play.

Goaltender Dylan Meilun made 21 saves for the UWS (3-2-0), which starts Friday’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Wisconsin-River Falls.

Yellowjackets bleached in WIAC opening

Wisconsin-Superior generated just 10 shots on goal and failed to get any against Wisconsin-Eau Claire goaltender Stephanie Martin on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to open the WIAC women’s hockey game Saturday at Eau Clear.

The Blugolds struck late in the first and second periods on even-strength goals from Hallie Sheridan and Eden Gruber before a power-play goal from Sophie Rausch ended the game at 3:47 of the third.

Rose Beeman stopped 36 shots for UWS (3-1, 0-1 WIAC).

The Yellowjackets have a non-conference game at Gustavus Adolphus on Tuesday night.

UWS participates in the North Regional Meeting

A 67th-place finish from Michel Butterfield led Wisconsin-Superior in NCAA North Regional competition Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.

The Yellowjackets finished 22nd in the team competition.

The UWS women finished 29th, with Halle Barker taking a team-high 134th.