The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 8 Highlights: Kim Talks Marilyn Monroe Dress Backlash & More
Kim was denied access to Marilyn Monroe’s dress
Kim Kardashian had decided to skip the 2022 Met Gala if she wasn’t going to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress and although her initial request was rejected, it took the convincing skills of her mother, Kris Jenner, for Kim to land with the opportunity to try on the original dress first and possibly wear it for the event. In the show’s latest episode, Kim can be heard revealing the story behind her Met Gala dress, saying, “They weren’t going to let me wear this dress, they weren’t even going to let me try it on until to what Kris Jenner calls… And I was like, ‘Please mom, if you make this happen, I’ll marry you.’ I would have done anything.”
Later in a confessional, we also saw Kris Jenner bragging about her talents, saying, “But if someone says no, you know what I’m saying: ‘You’re talking to the wrong person.'”
Khloe Kardashian previously turned down Met Gala invites
While Khloe made her Met Gala debut this year, it was no easy task for the Good American founder who opened up about her anxiety issues when it comes to attending events on the the show’s red carpet. In the latest episode, Khloe surprised everyone with her confession that she’s turned down Met Gala invites in the past. She said, “I’ve been invited in the past. I just chose not to go. I’m not a fan of red carpets. I think I was very clear.” Adding about how her sister Kim convinced her to take the plunge this year, she added, “Good old Kimberly has a sense of words. And I’m also a bit of a pushover with some things. , and I suppose I allowed him to push me over.”
Kim also talked about convincing Khloe to make an appearance at the Met Gala as she said in her confessional, “Khlo was always really nervous about going to the Met. So I was like, you’re gonna be gorgeous. You’re gonna use my glam. We were going to prepare together. We were going to make it the best experience ever.”
Kim anticipated the backlash over Marilyn Monroe’s dress
Kim Kardashian seemed to have anticipated the backlash she would receive after wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the Met Gala red carpet. On the new episode of The Kardashians, Kim can be seen talking about how she thinks people are going to react to her look and she says, “I’m a little nervous that some people are going to hate it, and just be like, ‘How dare she think she can fit into Marilyn’s dress. And I understand.” “Kim spoke of her admiration for Marilyn saying that she was a normal girl who became the most famous woman in the whole world.
She also opened up about the whole process she went through to bring her Monroe look to life at the Met Gala saying, “All of that, losing weight, dyeing your hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a bathrobe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, walking to the red carpet, then changing back into a replica dress because you can’t risk sitting in it and having dinner, that’s maybe 10 minutes of my life, that’s all.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Milan Tour
The eighth episode also captured Kourtney and Travis’ trip to Milan as they headed to the Dolce and Gabbana offices to try on their wedding outfits. In the episode, Kourtney tells the camera that this is her first time trying on her wedding dress, while she tells Travis, “Remember we were just gonna elope? Just get married you and me? We tried.” Video later of Kourtney calling her mom to show off her wedding dress and Kris reacting from the shower, “Oh my god. You look like a little doll. Oh my god Kourt you look so beautiful. I want to cry. I never would have thought I’d be watching you in a naked wedding dress in the shower.”
The episode also features Kourtney and Travis enjoying a touristy moment together in Milan as they engage in a makeup session in front of Milan Cathedral amid hordes of tourists looking awkwardly at them.
What do you think of the latest episode of The Kardashians? Tell us in the comments below.
