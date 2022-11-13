Amazon adds something that should make shoppers happy





While Amazon (AMZN) – Get a free report has long been the number one destination people turn to for everything from makeup products and yoga mats to home cleaning products, the e-commerce giant has had a checkered history with many popular fashion brands. Amazon and Nike (OF) – Get a free report separated in 2019 because the latter wanted to retain the exclusivity of its products and strengthen its direct-to-consumer relationship. High-end players like Chanel, Hermès and LVMH (LVMHF) took a categorical position against the appearance on the site and fought great battles against all the false lists that appear. As brands are under constant pressure over the risk of counterfeiting, brand dilution and exposure that Amazon can provide, the tide has once again turned towards the latter. Last April, Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) – Get a free report started selling its beauty, wellness and fragrance products on Amazon. Kate Spade is another fashion brand that has a strong presence on Amazon. Find this Gap hoodie on Amazon The latest brand to announce a collaboration with Amazon is longtime preppy fashion giant The Gap (GPS) – Get a free report. Starting Thursday, everything from the brand’s hoodies and denim to sleepwear will appear on Amazon in the United States and Canada. Baby Gap clothing as well as the toys, nursery furniture and strollers that Gap has started selling in recent years will also be available for purchase through the platform. Items will also be eligible for faster delivery for Prime members. The new Amazon.com/Gap online store is similar to the regular Gap website in that it allows users to search by categories such as Men’s and Women’s as well as Toddlers and Baby Gear. While none of the items sold on Amazon are exclusive and also can be purchased directly from Gap, their presence is intended to reach the customer who types “Gap” into the search bar on Amazon. “Collaborating with Amazon Fashion gives us a new channel to bring Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the United States and Canada,” Mark Breitbard, CEO of Global Gap Brands, said in a statement to bodies. hurry. “We are thrilled to take this step with Amazon Fashion, expand our product offerings and deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.” Gap/The street The Double-Edged Sword of Selling Your Brand on Amazon After Gap and Amazon broke the news, shares of the former soared nearly 7% on Thursday and rose 2.78% to $11.85 on Friday. The exposure offered by Amazon can work wonders for big and big brands alike. Earlier this fall, New York consignment store What Goes Around Comes Around established a presence on the platform in the form of luxury shops on Amazon – the online storefront features second-hand models of handbags Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. These digital storefronts have, over the past year, grown in popularity – having one allows the brand to maintain its own presence rather than being swept away by the millions of other items one might stumble upon while searching. “The question of whether retailers should distribute on Amazon ultimately comes down to whether the platform can deliver incremental sales without impinging on their bottom line,” Zak Stambor said. written for Insider Intelligence in May. “There is no doubt that Amazon can drive volume, but retailers need to ensure that volume doesn’t come at the expense of customer loyalty.”

