This Remembrance Sunday, I will also be thinking of LGBT veterans

I knew I was gay as I walked through the doors of the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, but like so many young men my age, I saw nothing but the exciting career that awaited me.

In the 1980s there were no gay role models and there was no life I could envision being a gay man.

It took five years for a moment that would change the course of my life. I served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles and boarded a fishing boat off Bangor which seemed unusually calm.

I went downstairs and found two young men, who didn’t look like me, in each other’s arms. They quickly distanced themselves and as it was routine, I questioned them and left. Back on board in my cabin, I realized that even though I was carrying a pistol, a bulletproof vest and a Kevlar helmet, it was them and not me who had the courage.

A few weeks later, at the end of my tour of Northern Ireland, I walked into my first gay bar and sat down on a stool next to a man who has been my partner for 27 years. I consider this moment as a military efficiency in the encounters.

That day my life shifted from monochrome to technicolor, but it also brought me the risk of being arrested, detained, and fired, just for being who I am.

Many would be shocked to know that until as recently as 1994 members of our Armed Forces were imprisoned for being gay and stripped of their medals.

In 1992 Royal Navy veteran Ed Hall founded the Armed Forces Legal Challenge Group, a legal campaign to lift the ban which was later supported by Rank Outsiders and Stonewall.

In September 1999, the European Court of Human Rights declared the ban a violation of the right to privacy and the ban was eventually lifted in January 2000.



More than 20 years later, I’m proud to say that last year 22 LGBT+ veterans from the armed forces charity, Fighting With Pride, came together at the Horse Guards Parade on Remembrance Day and marched in front of the Cenotaph for the very first time.

It was a solemn moment of remembrance and a moment when the Armed Forces family felt complete.

Tens of thousands of LGBT+ members of our Armed Forces have lost their lives in battle, so I was thrilled to see them commemorated and recognized as honorable people of whom we are proud at the National Cenotaph.

I also remembered those who supported us.

I thought of Captain Stuart Rule of the Royal Marines, a tower man, who stood by my side when I walked out the day the ban was lifted and who died tragically in an incident of training in 2001.

The day before January 12, 2000, hours after the ban was lifted, he joined me in the Wardroom bar on HMS Fearless and told me stories of nights out in Manchester’s gay village with his wife.

In an army that had fought to maintain prohibition and was ill-prepared for inclusion, Stu instinctively supported me and I was immensely proud to serve with him. He led the way amid fellow officers bewildered by the drastic change. Despite the leap of faith I took that day, I never felt alone for a moment.

I also remembered Captain Professor Sir Michael Howard OM CH CBE MC, Regius Professor of History at Oxford. I had the privilege of meeting Michael while editing the anthology book, Fighting With Pride. Michael was awarded the Military Cross in 1943 at Montecassino for bravery in combat.

He lived with his male partner for over 60 years. In 1995 he wrote to the Permanent Under-Secretary of Defense and said the values ​​of the ban were not those the UK had stood for in several wars.

Generations of LGBT+ veterans will be grateful to him for a moment in which he reminded the government of the Armed Forces Covenant, nations promise those who served that in their hour of need, their service will be remembered.



Those like me who were able to serve openly will be eternally grateful to the brave women and men of the Armed Forces Legal Challenge Group who fought throughout the 1990s to ensure that our armed forces reflected our nation’s values ​​and were recognized since a long time.

I joined the Royal Navy in 1989 and had a busy operational career. I worked as an armed boarding specialist for helicopter insertion, serving in the Gulf and leading border patrols in Northern Ireland during the difficult years before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

But I could never tell my colleagues where I was going or who I was with. Letters to my partner’s ship had to be carefully cleaned and pseudonyms used.

When I was able to come out as gay in 2000 after the repeal of the ban on LGBT+ people serving in the armed forces, I was able to serve eight more years in the navy.

But I came out in an army that was ill-prepared for inclusion. Department heads had fought to maintain the ban and the handful of us who went out did so in a toxic environment.

It will be many years before conditions of service for LGBT+ staff improve. I have campaigned courageously for change often as a lone voice and on many occasions have broken Queen’s Rules to advocate for change.

On Remembrance Day last year, as we entered Whitehall amidst a sea of ​​sparkling medals and bubble shoes, our small group represented the lost legion of LGBT+ veterans who were forcibly removed from Armed forces during the years of gay bans.

For some of those who have lost their careers, homes, pensions and families, they have crossed the Rubicon on a difficult journey back to the Armed Forces family from which they have been removed.

Today, our Armed Forces are world class in their support for LGBT+ personnel, who are welcomed at all levels of command. They serve on the front line of operations in their ships, squadrons and regiments and service leaders are as proud of their service as any other.

It’s hard to imagine a time when that wasn’t the case, but sadly it wasn’t that long ago. Until the 1990s, there were gay veterans in military prisons simply for being who they are.

The end of the gay ban was the harbinger of changes in the UK which saw the removal of Section 28 (which banned the promotion of LGBT+ lifestyles), the introduction of the directive on equal treatment in goods and services (which prevented organizations from denying goods and services to LGBT+ people), and the Civil Partnership Act which was to pave the way for same-sex marriage.

I am immensely proud to be part of this moment of inclusion for our LGBT+ veterans and I was honored to stand alongside a remarkable group of people who should never again feel alone.

Just like last year, today I will be raising a glass to serving officers from across our armed forces and toasting absent friends.

