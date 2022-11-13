Air Pollution: Skincare Tips For Men Against Pollution-Related Problems | Beauty/fashion news

Care for men: We are all aware of the damage extreme pollution can cause to our respiratory and heart health. But let’s not forget that prolonged exposure to pollutants, which penetrate the superficial and deep skin layers through transcutaneous and systemic routes, makes our skin one of the main targets. There are several simple calculators on the internet that can be used to optimize skin care regimens for women and treatments for pollution-related health issues. Thoughts for men now? Not that much, actually. Here’s a guide for men who’ve had a pollution-filled day in the city.

Deep cleaning

The three most common effects of pollution exposure are accelerated skin aging, pigmentation, and acne formation. The rule of thumb to avoid all of this starts with a deep cleanse, followed by the incorporation of antioxidants or a good replenishing compound. For a deep cleanse, choose a face wash that contains compounds like activated charcoal from the ingredient list. Actives such as charcoal help draw dirt from deep within the skin, making it harder to work with and working faster. And if you have a product like the Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Facewash, you have the power of activated bamboo charcoal, which has stronger cleansing abilities. The product is fortified with vitamins and antioxidants extracted from papayas and pomegranate extracts that moisturize while fighting aging. you don’t have to spend too much time anti-polluting your face!

Exfoliate

After cleansing your face, consider a resurfacing facial scrub. This step is great for removing layers of dead skin and digging up smaller molecules of grime debris. Another benefit of exfoliation is that it softens hair follicles, preparing your skin for a closer, more comfortable shave in the morning.

With increasing levels of pollution, environmental stressors can cause oxidative stress, skin aging, pigmentation, and rashes. To remedy this, a proper skincare routine (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) is a must for both men and women. Men’s grooming is equally important as they have more active sebaceous glands and open pores. Ingredients containing antioxidants like activated bamboo charcoal, green tea, coffee, acai berry, and natural fruit extracts top the list for reversing oxidative damage, promoting exfoliation, and revealing a complexion. refreshed and healthy, says dermatologist Harleen Chatrath.

Rehydrate

No, drinking tons of water before bed won’t do. You must help your skin to regenerate and prepare it to fight against the free radicals to which it will be exposed the next morning. Choose a face mask that rehydrates and replenishes at the same time, or grab a small over-the-counter vitamin E capsule, crush it up, and apply it all over your face. You will notice a visible difference in just a few days of consistency with this step.

Did you know that men’s skin is more affected by pollution than women’s? It’s because men tend to wear less makeup! Makeup acts as a barrier, preventing free radical particles from penetrating the skin. Even if you choose to add more makeup to your routine, we also recommend that you take the nighttime ritual seriously.

