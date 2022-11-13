Enola Holmes – Enola Holmes to Crown: winter fashion inspiration from British series and films





From Victorian dresses to coats that will keep you warm, here's your winter fashion inspiration



Kolkata

Posted on 12.11.22, 17:08 With UK shows like Bridgerton and movies such as Enola Holmes gain popularity on Netflix, the corset silhouette and empire waist dresses are back in fashion. Here we take a look at costumes from British shows and films that could serve as your fashion inspiration for the winter season. Emma Corrin as Princess Diana looked dreamy in the Netflix series The crown. Costume designer Amy Roberts had the daunting task of dressing Emma Corrin to look like the “people’s princess” and she knocked her out of the park. Most of the outfits worn by Corrin are readily available dresses. This white dress with sequins all over and a short shrug is a great way to stay fashionable and warm during the winters. If you’re looking for a party outfit this winter, look no further. Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the royal couple of Bridgerton, may have a habit of getting offended but their costumes are on point. The Kates green empire waist dress and the Anthonys suit with a green collar may be your favorite evening wear this season. Empire waistlines might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you can never go wrong with a corseted dress. Get inspired by Millie Bobby Brown who dons a red corseted dress in Enola Holmes. Take it up a notch with half-up, half-down hair with face-framing curls for a Victorian look.



Millie isn’t the only one to watch when it comes to fashion inspiration from the Enola Holmes film franchise. Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), with his white floral waistcoat and green tie contrasting with his dark blue suit, also amps up his fashion game.



For a more classic costume look, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) from the Netflix series Peaky Blinders and his iconic pinstripe suit with a long black coat and flat cap might inspire you. Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) Sex education has a number of modern looks up its sleeve. The one that stands out is her yellow jacket over a yellow top with a floral pink skirt and minimal accessories.





