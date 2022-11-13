Return of Downtown Detroit and Cadillac Lodge Markets

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge return for the 2022 holiday season to provide Detroit residents with a seasonal, fun and immersive experience.

Now in its fifth year, Downtown Detroit Markets has provided a launch pad for more than 130 small businesses that have generated nearly $6 million in overall sales. Over the years, nineteen small businesses have participated in the markets more than once, and some have opened physical storefronts. Eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or women-owned, are featured this year. They are displayed below.

3 dogs 1 cat An urban pet store that offers an assortment of quality items for furry friends and their humans. Products include American-made treats and toys, fashionable apparel, Detroit-inspired accessories, and home decor.

Alcott’s attic– An independent neighborhood bookseller that sells books and specialty goods including candles, dolls and stickers to make your personal reading nook even more special.

Cook For people who love food and beautifully crafted items, this specialty kitchen shop offers a growing collection of beautiful cookbooks, globally inspired cuisine, specialty pantry staples, and baskets. -gifts of exquisite workmanship.

Shop created An organized boutique offering clothing and aesthetic accessories for children and mothers. All items are either handmade by the founder or carefully selected.

Estellas vegan dessert shop An all-vegan bakery serving tasty cookies, cakes, donuts, breads and a mission to spread a plant-based lifestyle with its many health benefits for everyone.

Vintage Flamingo An extensive collection of vintage clothing and accessories for men and women, this Art Deco-inspired boutique offers a large inventory of handbags, hats, wallets, jewelry, dresses and men’s clothing.

Halie & Co. A jewelry store with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable jewelry that not only makes them feel beautiful, but is created with high quality materials, intention and love. They sell size-inclusive, handmade jewelry, candles, hairpieces, and various works of art.

ink courage Offering uplifting gifts and apparel to brighten someone’s day, their evolving product line includes temporary tattoos, sweatshirts, hats and accessories with positive phrases.

Janna Kay From luxurious deli boxes filled with exceptional ingredients meant to awaken the senses, the collection also includes glassware, loungewear and other home accessories.

Love Travel Imports With artisanal products traveling from South Africa, Guatemala, Peru and Haiti, their principle is to offer high quality artisanal products through fair trade from developing regions of the world.

Merchant supplies Culinary purveyor of fine cheeses, chocolates and charcuterie, they also sell wine and beer, as well as many other culinary specialties.

Goods not sorry A sustainable and inclusive retailer that specializes in upcycled clothing and accessories, one-of-a-kind vintage products, and small-batch artist gifts.

Opal Grove Games A friendly local game store whose mission is to create a space where people feel safe and welcome to explore tabletop games. They sell board games, card games, RPGs and accessories.

Qutarsh Textiles Design Studio A handcrafted selection of colorful wearable arts, home decor and printed designs, the studio uses only natural materials for durability and longevity.

Well made goods A store dedicated to water screen printing that sells t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, ties, bow ties, scarves and clutches. They recently launched a new department that really rocks crystals, minerals, and jewelry to elevate your vibe.

Fantasy & Wine Handmade wooden décor, charcuterie boards, DIY kits, ornaments, doormats and creative coffee mugs that feature a Detroit or Michigan theme or sarcastic slogans, encouraging customers to laugh and have fun with the products.

Young Socialites Dresser With trusted fashion for all ages, each garment is designed and manufactured exclusively in-house.

They like it An African inspired clothing brand whose mission is to connect the African Diaspora through fashion clothing and accessories made to order by expert tailors in the Democratic Republic of Congo using high quality African wax fabrics. The brand is contemporary and accessible, marrying traditional prints with more modern styles.

Cadillac Lodge

The Gilbert and Bedrock Family Foundation are also proud to announce the return of the Cadillac Lodge. Set up in the winter in the downtown core, the Lodge provides a warm, family-friendly environment for all Detroit residents and visitors. The Cadillac Lodge is an example of the Gilbert Family Foundation’s commitment to funding inclusive public spaces and provides a unique opportunity for visitors to connect and strengthen their sense of community in the heart of downtown.

This season, Detroits The Iconic Collection will operate Cadillac Lodge and serve delicious treats including rolling tacos, Detroit-style chili, and hot soft pretzels. The menu at Cadillac Lodges will include festive drinks including non-alcoholic ciders, hot chocolate, sodas and more.

For more details, including opening dates and times, please visit DeckedOutDetroit.com, follow @DeckedOutDetroit, @cadillacloodge, #DowntownDetroitMarkets, #CadillacLodge and #DeckedOutDetroit.