Dukes win Oyster Bowl in dominant fashion, cruise to 37-3 win at ODU









37 James Madison

JMU



6-3 , 4-2 3 Old Dominion

ODU



3-7, 2-4 James Madison

JMU 6-3 , 4-2 37 3 Old Dominion

ODU 3-7, 2-4 Score by quarters Crew 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F JMU

James Madison seven ten 13 seven 37 ODU

Old Dominion 0 3 0 0 3 Game recap: Soccer | 12/11/2022 17:36:00

Next game: state of georgia 19/11/2022 | 2 p.m. ESPN+ Nov. 19 (Sat) / 2 p.m. state of georgia Story NORFOLK, Virginia. James Madison returned to the win column in big fashion, owning all three phases of the game en route to a 37-3 victory at Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference football action on Saturday afternoon at SB Ballard Stadium. . The Dukes improved to 6-3 on the year and 4-2 in Sun Belt play, while the Monarchs fell to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in SBC matchups. Saturday marked JMU’s first victory in football against ODU in the teams’ third all-time meeting. JMU also notched a winning record in its first season competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision while earning its first Oyster Bowl victory in three tries dating back to 1985. Todd Rye was named MVP of 72n/a Annual Oyster Bowl after throwing 18 of 21 for 304 yards and rushing for 17 yards and a rushing score. Kris Thorton had a big day in the passing game, making six receptions for 140 yards, including a pair of catches for at least 40 yards. Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.1 per carry, while Kaelon Black combined for 88 total yards, running for 51 and a score and making four catches for 37 yards. defensively, Bull Jones had seven tackles with a tackle for loss, while Jailin Walker made six saves, a pass breakup and a 29-yard pick six for his second defensive touchdown of the season. JMU had eight tackles for loss and four sacks as a team, which included 1.5 sacks apiece for Jacques Charpentier and Jamare Edwards. JMU topped the total yards category, edging out ODU by a margin of 492-227. JMU also won the turnover battle, at +2 (2 for JMU, 4 for ODU). ODU was paced by Hayden Wolff, who threw for 112 yards and two interceptions. No Monarch rusher gained more than 27 yards, as JMU limited the hosts to 78 yards rushing and 2.7 per carry. Jason Henderson had a game-high 18 tackles to set the SBC single-season tackle record. HOW DID IT HAPPEN JMU opened the scoring on his first offensive drive, going 82 yards for a touchdown. Agyei-Obese rushed for 25 yards on five carries, capping the one-yard drive with 8:11 left in the first.

Centeio connected on a deep ball to Thornton, setting up a six-yard touchdown run by the JMU signal caller early in the second to make it 14-0.

The teams exchanged field goals late in the period to make it 17-3 at the break.

After Wise’s second field goal extended the lead to 20-3, Walker picked up Wolff’s pass and returned it 29 yards for his second pick six of the year.

Wise connected on his career-best third field goal to close out the third, extending JMU’s lead to 30-3.

In the fourth and making a comeback at his nearby home of Virginia Beach, Black capped the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run with 5:47 remaining, which completed a 91-yard drive. PLAY NOTES JMU overtook ODU in the first downs, at 22-11.

The Dukes held a 110-yard rushing advantage, while they gained 188 per team.

JMU is averaging 6.7 yards per play, compared to ODU’s 4.1.

JMU were 7 of 13 on third down while limiting Old Dominion to 4 of 13.

Wise’s third field goal of the game, a 44-yard kick, was a career long one for the redshirt junior.

The defense produced a season-high three interceptions. Joining Walker with choices were Devyn Coles and Jordan White the first of their respective JMU careers.

and the first of their respective JMU careers. Teams also exchanged turnovers on a play, such as after a JMJ interception, Josh Toner forced a fumble and Agyei-Obese recovered it to return possession to the Dukes.

forced a fumble and Agyei-Obese recovered it to return possession to the Dukes. Thornton has moved up a pair of JMU career rosters, passing former greats in the process. Thornton preceded brandon ravenel (2,250 yards) for the fourth career reception, while sitting at 2,379 receiving yards. He also exceeded Gary Clark (155 receptions) and finds himself tied for fourth place with David McLeod with 158 career receptions. NEXT JMU returns home for its penultimate game of the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19 when it hosts Georgia State. Kick-off from Bridgeforth Stadium is scheduled for 2pm and will be shown on ESPN+.

