Janhvi Kapoor in Plunging Neckline Dress Recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ Scene – Watch | People News





New Delhi: The next generation of stars is having a blast on social media. They know their game and Instagram is their safest haven. So, back to our young desi actors – actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most followed stars on social media. She’s got a lineup of movies to brag about, super hot photo shoots to share and yes, she’s upped her Insta game like a pro! Janhvi Kapoor often shares videos of herself jamming with her crew and doing hilarious Reels for IG. Adding to this recently, Janhvi uploaded a video of herself recreating the famous chandelier scene from Deepika Padukone’s debut movie “Om Shanti Om.” But, as we expected, Janhvi added her fun element to it, captioning the post as follows: Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain In the video, Janhvis’ friend Vaishnav Praveen is seen lying on the ground, pretending to be dead. But he breaks out into a huge laugh and that’s a cut there for real fun. The actress looked sexy in a silver dress with a plunging neckline. Many of her famous friends commented on the post and just loved it. On the work side, Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in director Mathukutty Xaviers’ survival thriller Mili was widely praised. He was supported by his father and veteran producer Boney Kapoor. It starred Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Next, Janhvi has Telugu drama Jana Gana Mana starring Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde. He is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her chat.

