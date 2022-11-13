Fashion
Green Wave demolishes Scottsboro, 35-10; go to third round
By Will Heath, for the rostrum
LEEDS For the first time since 2015, the Leeds Green Wave is heading into Round 3 of the AHSAA Playoffs.
Second-ranked Leeds (11-0) clinched their ticket Friday night at Homer Smiles Field in a dominating 35-10 win over Scottsboro.
We’ve been working on it for 2 years, said Leeds senior CJ Douglas. It feels good to finally finish the job in the 2nd round.
Their reward: a third round trip to Legion Field, to face Ramsay, 4th in the standings.
We were delighted to be there, said Leeds head coach Jerry Hood. The last 2 years we failed in the 2nd round. Were now moving on to play probably one of the best teams in the state of Alabama.
The Green Wave moved forward on Friday following the same script that has worked for them throughout 2022, scoring on 3 of their first 4 possessions to lead 21-3 at halftime.
We obviously played a very good game against a team that holds the ball for a very long time, quarterback Jarod Latta said. And we made the most of our possessions.
Latta overcame an interception on the first play of the game to finish with 130 passing yards. He also rushed for a touchdown. The attack was particularly powerful on 3rd down, converting all 4 in the first half. They finished 5 of 6 on 3rd down – the one they missed was converted on 4th down.
I didn’t know we were 4 for 4, but that’s pretty good, Hood said.
The green wave also got help from big plays in both halves. Latta found second Conner Nelson for a 31-yard gain to set up the game’s first touchdown, a 7-yard Nelson run. Nelson finished with 2 touchdowns and 86 rushing and receiving yards.
One possession later, a 25-yard run from Jeremiah Hunter set Latta up for a 3-yard TD run to give the home side a 14-0 lead.
After a Wildcat field goal made it 14-3, Leeds faced another 3rd down, this time of their own 22. Latta passed the baton to Douglas, who burst down the right side and passed all Scottsboro defenders, even slowing down at the very end. before dancing in the end zone for a 21-3 lead.
They’ll probably blame me for not finishing the play, but hey, Douglas said.
Scottsboro (7-5) got 94 yards from quarterback Jake Jones. Jones scored from 22 yards in the 3rd quarter to reduce Leeds’ margin.
We may be another season away from really being able to compete with a team of this caliber,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. Proud of our guys. Proud of how we came here and competed in the second half, and moved the ball a bit better in the second half.
The Wildcats couldn’t hold the green wave on big 3rd down plays. On the ensuing possession, facing 3rd-and-9 from his own 29-yard line, Latta found Jaelyn Felder for 51 yards. Hunter took the rest of the way a snap later, and Leeds led 28-3.
Leeds can now turn their attention to the Rams, who maimed Guntersville 45-9 on Thursday night. Some Ramsay players were reportedly at Homer Smiles Field on Friday.
Tomorrow is probably a good time to watch it, Latta said. I’m really excited. I think it will be a very good game next week.
Hood said he expects the atmosphere to be special.
I hope a lot of people will come out, he said. Hopefully now that it’s down to 8, Ramsay will get 10,000, well bring in 5,000, and well just put on a good show for each other.
|
